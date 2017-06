There is actually a collection of Pokemon games on mobile now. It was a long time coming because Pokemon is one of the most popular gaming franchises out there. Each game plays a little differently. That means no two games offer the same experience. There aren’t many yet, but here are the best Pokemon games for Android!

Camp Pokemon Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Camp Pokemon is one of the weirder Pokemon games. It's a totally free game. Players explore an island. They also catch Pokemon when they see them. They'll get pins and stickers for doing so. That's pretty much it. There isn't a story line to speak of. It doesn't have any really complicated objectives. Just explore, catch, and earn rewards. It is a free game with no in-app purchases. That makes it good for casual players and kids. It's also especially good for those on a budget. However, it may be a bit boring for the more hardcore audience. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Magikarp Jump Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Magikarp Jump is one of the newest Pokemon games on the list. It's a simple little casual game. Your job is to train Magikarp. The goal is to make him flop higher than your opponent's Magikarp. It may seem a little silly because it definitely is. You'll have to feed it, train it, and put it through competitions to make it stronger. It features cameos from other Pokemon along with some customizations. Like Camp Pokemon, it's definitely made for casual gamers. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pokemon Duel Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pokemon Duel is a hybrid of a card game and a board game. Two players will duel with six Pokemon figures. The goal is for one player to get one of your Pokemon into your opponent's goal. First one to do it wins the duel. Each figure has its own set of moves and abilities. It does involve strategy. However, most of it is just deciding to play more offensively or defensively. It's far less casual than the prior two games on the list. However, it's still a freemium game. It's just one of the better freemium Pokemon games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pokemon Go Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pokemon Go hit the world like a ton of bricks. It is without a doubt the most popular Pokemon game on mobile. There aren't a lot of people who don't know how this game works. You walk around in the real world, catch Pokemon, level them up, and then use them to battle gyms. There are various things to make the game more engage like in-game events. The fad has died down a lot. However, it's still one among the most popular Pokemon games in the world. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pokemon Shuffle Mobile Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pokemon Shuffle Mobile was one of the first Pokemon games on mobile. It is essentially a classic match-three style game. You have a bunch of shapes to match. Finishing a match will let your Pokemon attack your opponent. You have to beat the enemy Pokemon before you run out of moves to make. It's a casual game. Thus, it's not difficult to play and you'll be grinding for new stuff often (or paying for it). That doesn't make it bad. It's just not made for long play times, serious strategy, and other things like that. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

