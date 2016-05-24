

The PlayStation was one of the most iconic gaming systems ever released and with it came a slew of legendary games. It dominated the fifth generation of game consoles by a fairly hefty margin when it came to sales, and many franchises, including Final Fantasy, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Tekken, Spyro, Madden, and many others saw fantastic mainstream success. If you played those games as a kid and want to play them again, then here are the best PlayStation emulators for Android right now.

[Price: Free / $3.99]

ClassicBoy is one of the few “all in one” emulators that supports a variety of consoles. As you may have guessed, PlayStation is one of them. It comes with the basic features like save and load states, controller profiles and customization features, third party hardware controller support, gesture and sensor support, and auto-save. It’s a solid all around emulator, but it doesn’t execute flawlessly so you may experience the occasional problem here and there. You can try it out for free and the free version does allow saving. However, you’ll have to pay the $3.99 for the full version to load those saves.



[Price: $3.75]

One of the two big PlayStation emulators is ePSXe. It’s been around for a long time and remains one of the best and most stable PlayStation emulators around. It comes with a lot of features, including a local multiplayer option, hardware controller support, OpenGL enhanced graphics support (optional), cheat codes, and the basic stuff like save and load states. It’s also compatible with the PC version of the app just in case you want to play a bit on your phone and switch back to your PC and vice versa. It should support a vast majority of PlayStation games with full frame rates on most devices. There isn’t a free version to try out first so make sure that you like it before the refund time ends!



[Price: $3.63]

FPse is the other of the two big PlayStation emulators on Android. This one has always catered more to power users whereas ePSXe is the option that “just works”. The features include all the basics like save states, but also includes cheat codes, support for hardware controllers, ten software keyboard layouts (and you can customize them a bit too), OpenGL via external plugins, and even local multiplayer support over WiFi (experimental for now). It features a ton of options to tweak your game experience so you can go with better graphics or better performance if you so choose. Our favorite little hack is that you can disable the frame limiter and, if your device is powerful enough, you can actually play the game in fast forward. Like ePSXe, there isn’t a free version, so make sure you test it out well before the refund time expires.



[Price: Free]

RetroArch is a free, open-source emulator that, like ClassicBoy, provides an “all in one” experience. It is compatible with tons of systems that you can download and install individually (known as “cores”) so you’re not stuck with a bunch of systems that you don’t want. The app has all of the basics and includes a customizable software controller, cheat code support, and it’s supported in over 80 languages. This one does come with a bit of a learning curve, but it works very well once you learn your way around. It also features no ads, no DRM, and no restrictions. Perfect for the gamer on a budget.



