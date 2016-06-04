

A lot of folks these days have transferred to some sort of music streaming service like Pandora, Spotify, Google Play Music, or Apple Music. However, there are those of us left that hang on to our collection of media because streaming isn’t quite good enough yet. If you have your own music collection and the stock music player isn’t doing it for you, then here are our picks for the best music player apps on Android!

[Price: Free / $2.00]

BlackPlayer is a simple, but elegant music player that puts very little between you and your music. It operates on a tab structure and you can customize the tabs to use only the ones that you actually want. On top of that, it has an equalizer, widgets, scrobbling, an ID3 tag editor, no ads, themes, and support for most commonly used music files. It’s delightfully simple and a fantastic option for fans of minimalism. The free version is a little bare bones with the paid version providing far more features.



[Price: Free / $9.99 per month]

Google Play Music is a unique music player in that it’s both a streaming service and a standalone music player. It can read the files on your device and act as a regular player, or you can upload up to 50,000 of your songs to Google Play Music and stream them if you prefer. Of course, it also comes with an optional subscription that gives you access to all the content on Google Play Music. It’s a sublime mixture that allows people to use their existing music as part of the streaming experience. If you’re in the market for both, this is a great option.



[Price: Free / $2.99]

jetAudio is a long time favorite of Android users because it has enough features to be better than most, but still simple enough for everyone to use. This one features a variety of audio enhancements that come as plugins so you can tweak your music experience a little more than usual. On top of that, it comes with an equalizer (complete with 32 presets), simple effects like bass boost, a tag editor, widgets, and even MIDI playback. The free and paid versions are virtually identical with the paid version adding themes and removing advertising.



[Price: Free / $3.99]

MediaMonkey is a bit of a dark horse in the music player business. It has a ton of features, including organizational features for things like audiobooks, podcasts, and the ability to sort songs by thigns like composer (instead of just artist). It also has basic stuff like an equalizer. What makes MediaMonkey truly unique is the ability to sync your music library from your computer to your phone (and back) over WiFi. It’s a bit complicated set up, but it’s virtually a one-of-a-kind feature. The interface is simple and the app is an overall solid option.



[Price: Free / $3.31]

n7player is an app that tries to do something a little different and succeeds. Instead of having lists of music sorted in various ways, n7player creates a giant collage style list of your music which you can scroll through and listen to. It also comes with a 10-band equalizer, volume normalization, a tag editor, scrobbling, and plenty of other features. A lot of this is definitely form over function so those looking for more powerful music management may need to look elsewhere. However, if you want something that looks awesome, this works.



[Price: Free / $5.99]

Neutron Music Player is another music app that isn’t nearly as popular as it probably should be. It features a 32/64-bit audio rendering engine that is (according to the developers) independent of the Android OS that is supposed to help make your music sound that much better. It also has a lot of other features, including support for more unique file types (flac, MPC, etc), a built-in equalizer, and a host of other “audiophile specific” features. It’s a bit expensive, but many swear by it.



[Price: Free trial / $4.95]

PlayerPro Music Player is another lesser popular music app that should be getting a little more traffic. It features a good looking interface that makes everything easy to use along with skins that you can download and install for more customization. It also includes support for playing video, a five band equalizer, various audio effects, widgets, and some fun little features like the ability to shake the phone to get it to change tracks. It’s fun to use and looks good.



[Price: Free trial / $3.99]

Poweramp has long been the go-to choice for a lot of Android users. It has a sleek interface with themes that you can download from the Google Play Store. The interface takes a little getting used to, but it’s effective and efficient, even if it doesn’t boast much Material Design. It includes many playback features, including gapless playback, crossfade, and it has support for several types of playlists. You’ll also find widgets, tag editing, and more customization settings. It’s a powerful player that seems to strike the right chord with almost everyone.



[Price: Free]

Pulsar is probably the best completely free music player out there right now. It comes with a design that is heavily inspired by Material Design along with many of the basic features like tag editing, gapless playback, smart playlists, a sleep timer, and Last.fm scrobbling. Puslar also has Chromecast support, which is awesome. It’s not as feature heavy as some of the paid options, but that can be either good or bad depending on what kind of music experience you’re looking for. It’s not bad if your wallet is a little light and there are themes to add a bit of customization.



[Price: Free / $1.49]

Shuttle Music Player had been growing steadily for a while. However, the developer took some time off to work on a rebuild of the app and, thus, Shuttle has been a little light on updates for a little while. Currently, it comes with a Material Designed interface, a six band equalizer, support for lyrics, gapless playback, a sleep timer, and customizable widgets. It also comes with quite a few theme options for those who like to make stuff look good. It’s a viable option, but keep an eye out for that rebuild!



