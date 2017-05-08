Nowadays, every household is home to a slew of gadgets at any given time, with multiple smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more to be found. It can be quite a task to keep track of the various chargers and cables, and in some cases, you have to pick and choose and charge devices one at a time, because of a lack of available wall outlets.

This is where multi-port USB wall chargers help make things a lot easier and can make a big difference. Ranging from 2-port to 6-port chargers, there is an option for everybody based on your requirements, in this roundup of some of the best multi-port USB wall chargers!

Aukey 2-port charger with QC 3.0

The Aukey dual USB wall charger comes with 2 USB ports with both featuring Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support. It’s great to be able to fast charge two compatible devices at the same time, which is often difficult to find, and even in the case of non-QC 3.0 devices, the charger utilizes INOV technology to provide the optimum charge possible. The charger comes with built-in safeguards to protect against overcharging, overheating, and excessive current.

Key details:

Input : 100V ~ 240V

: 100V ~ 240V Output : 2 x QC 3.0 ports 3.6V~6.5V/3A, 6.5V~9V/2A, 9V~12V/1.5A. Non-compatible 5V/2.4A

: 2 x QC 3.0 ports 3.6V~6.5V/3A, 6.5V~9V/2A, 9V~12V/1.5A. Non-compatible 5V/2.4A Dimensions : 64 x 63 x 28 mm, 116 grams

: 64 x 63 x 28 mm, 116 grams Price: $19.99

CHOETECH 3-port charger with USB-C

This CHOETECH 3-port USB wall charger comes with one USB-C port and 2 regular USB ports that will allow you to three devices simultaneously, including most current generation Android flagships, the iPad Pro, and even the Nintendo Switch. With the regular ports, the device utilizes Auto Detect Technology to identify the device and provide the fastest charge possible. Built-in safeguards include protection against over-current, overcharging, and overheating.

Key details:

Input : 100V ~ 240V

: 100V ~ 240V Output : 1 x USB-C port 5V/3A, 2 x USB port 5V/2.4A

: 1 x USB-C port 5V/3A, 2 x USB port 5V/2.4A Dimensions : 96.5 x 89 x 56 mm, 159 grams

: 96.5 x 89 x 56 mm, 159 grams Price: $19.69

Jelly Comb 3-port wall charger with USB-C and QC 3.0

Depending on the different types of devices you have, this Jelly Comb 3-port wall charger may be better suited to your needs that the CHOETECH option above, with the charger coming with one USB-C port and one with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0, along with a regular USB port. The charger comes with a foldable pug design that makes it easier to travel with, and features safeguards against over-current, overheating, and overcharging, to guarantee safe charging at the fastest speeds possible.

Key details:

Input : 100V ~ 240V

: 100V ~ 240V Output : 1 x QC 3.0 ports 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 1 x USB-C port 5V/3A, 1 x USB port 5V/5A (max)

: 1 x QC 3.0 ports 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 1 x USB-C port 5V/3A, 1 x USB port 5V/5A (max) Dimensions : 71 x 79 x 30.5 mm, 241 grams

: 71 x 79 x 30.5 mm, 241 grams Price: $17.99

Anker 5-port charger with QC 3.0

The Anker 5-port charger comes with two USB ports with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 compatibility, and three regular USB ports that take advantage of Anker’s PowerIQ technology to provide the fastest charge possible to non-QC 3.0 devices. This charger requires a cable to plug into the wall outlet, which is great since it is quite big and would have otherwise taken up a lot of space, blocking out a second outlet. A blue LED light shows you that the hub is functioning correctly, and there is protection against overheating, excessive current, and overcharging.

Key details:

Input : 100V ~ 240V

: 100V ~ 240V Output : 2 x QC 3.0 ports 3.6V~6.5V/3A, 6.5V~9V/2A, 9V~12V/1.5A. 3 x USB port 5V/2.4A

: 2 x QC 3.0 ports 3.6V~6.5V/3A, 6.5V~9V/2A, 9V~12V/1.5A. 3 x USB port 5V/2.4A Dimensions : 99 x 71 x 28 mm, 213 grams

: 99 x 71 x 28 mm, 213 grams Price: $29.99

Anker 5-port charger with USB-C

This Anker 5-port charger is similar to the one above, with the exception that instead of QC 3.0 ports, you get one USB-C port and four regular USB ports that utilize Anker’s PowerIQ technology to provide the fastest charge possible. The USB-C PD port used here allows you to charge not just your smartphones or tablets, but even some current generation laptops and more. Built-in safeguards allow for surge protection, temperature control, and more advanced safety features.

Key details:

Input : 100V ~ 240V

: 100V ~ 240V Output : 1 x USB-C port 5V~9V/3A, 15V/2A, 20V/1.5A. 4 x USB port 5V/2.4A

: 1 x USB-C port 5V~9V/3A, 15V/2A, 20V/1.5A. 4 x USB port 5V/2.4A Dimensions : 104 x 79 x 28 mm, 213 grams

: 104 x 79 x 28 mm, 213 grams Price: $39.99

RAVPower 6-port charger with QC 3.0

The RAVPower 6-port charger comes with one USB port with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support and five regular USB ports that uses iSmart 2.0 technology to provide the fastest charge possible. The device comes with a long 1.5 m power cord that provides more reach to let you place the hub anywhere on your desk. Charging is safe, with protection overcharging, overheating, and short circuits.

Key details:

Input : 100V ~ 240V

: 100V ~ 240V Output : 1 x QC 3.0 ports 5V/2.4A, 9V~12V/2A. 4 x USB port 5V/2.4A

: 1 x QC 3.0 ports 5V/2.4A, 9V~12V/2A. 4 x USB port 5V/2.4A Dimensions : 90 x 58 x 28 mm, 209 grams

: 90 x 58 x 28 mm, 209 grams Price: $34.99

CHOETECH 6-port charger with USB-C

This CHOETECH 6-port wall charger comes with two USB-C ports and four regular USB ports that utilizes Smart Charging tech to provide the fastest possible charging speed for your device. The device comes with a holder cradle that keeps the charger upright on your desk, and also included in the box is a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Key details:

Input : 100V ~ 240V

: 100V ~ 240V Output : 2 x USB-C ports 5V/3A. 4 x USB ports 5V/2.4 A (device max 5V/11A)

: 2 x USB-C ports 5V/3A. 4 x USB ports 5V/2.4 A (device max 5V/11A) Dimensions : 140 x 96.5 x 56 mm, 385.5 grams

: 140 x 96.5 x 56 mm, 385.5 grams Price: $29.99

Sunco Lighting USB charger and duplex receptacle

Instead of buying additional multi-port USB chargers, you also have the option to replace the wall outlet entirely with a usb wall socket that includes two ports built-in to rapidly charge your devices without needing additional adapters. The back and side are wired to make the installation process easier, and instructions are included, but in case of any doubts, it may be better to get an electrician to install them. The price mentioned below is for a 4 pack of usb wall outlets, but a single unit and a 10 pack are also available, which you can pick based on your needs.

Key details: