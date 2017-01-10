

Playing video games with other people is the best way to play video games. You get to share in the excitement, challenge your friends, and have fun together. Social gaming is relatively easy on Android. However, it’s a little more difficult if you want to play with a friend in the same room as you are. Here is a list of the best local multiplayer games for Android that you can play with your buddies right next to you.

[Price: Free / $3.99]

BADLAND is an atmospheric platformer with a simple look and simple premise. Your job in this game is to make it to the end of any given level without getting caught in the obstacles. It features over 100 levels, a co-op mode for up to four players, up to four player multiplayer on the same device (with 23 levels), and even a level creator so you can make your own levels. It’s free to download and try out. The full version costs $3.99. It’s definitely one of the better local multiplayer games on Android.



[Price: Free]

Battle Slimes is one of the cheaper local multiplayer games that also features full offline support. The premise of the game is to jump around a level and keep from dying. Think of it like a super simplified version of Super Smash Bros. You can play against CPU or with up to four players locally. It features one-touch controls which allow you to jump while your character moves and shoots on their own. The best part is that it’s free with no in-app purchases. That makes it a cheap game to pick up and play if you’re bored.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

BombSquad has been around for a while but it’s actually a really fun game. It plays like a mixture of Super Smash Bros and Mario Party, but if it were directed by Michael Bay. Your and some friends hook up and try to bomb one another until someone emerges victorious. It also has a selection of mini games if the main premise gets a little boring. Players connect over local WiFi which should be nice and easy. It’s a free download with some freemium in-app purchases.



[Price: $2.99]

Bounden is a two player game that makes you dance. The core premise of the game is that two players put their fingers on the screen. Your job is to then use the gyroscope to move the phone to the targeted location without either player letting go of the phone. The result can be classified as actual dancing. There are eight “dances” you can play through accompanied by classical music for your enjoyment. It’s a fun, lesser-known little experience and there are no in-app purchases.



[Price: Free]

Sometimes it’s okay to go with the classics and if you’re down for a good old fashioned game of chess, Chess Free is the app you want to have. The graphics are simple but the game is solid. You can play offline multiplayer on the same device if you want to challenge a friend. It also features a variety of single player modes to round out the experience. It’s free with no in app purchases and comes with eight chess boards, seven sets of chess pieces, and a bunch of features to make the experience interesting. Despite its old school look and feel, it’s one of the better local multiplayer games.



See also: The best Android games, ever!

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Crossy Road is a fun little time waster. It plays a lot like the classic game Frogger. You’ll need to hop across various obstacles, through traffic, over rivers, and avoid being killed. On top of its simple, fun premise, there is also local multiplayer! Each friend will need to have their own device, but you just connect over the local WiFi network and then race to see who can go the furthest. It also has Android TV support if you want to play on a big screen. It’s one of the most popular local multiplayer games out there as well.



[Price: Free]

Glow Hockey 2 is a virtual air hockey table that features colorful neon graphics. If you’ve ever played a game of air hockey in your lifetime then you know how Glow Hockey 2 works. You control a neon circle and use it to knock the white ball into the other person’s goal before they can block it. It features local multiplayer games so this is best played on tablets or, at least, large phones. It’s simple but captures the fun of a good old air hockey competition. It’s also free with no in-app purchases.



[Price: $6.99]

Minecraft is probably the most complex of the local multiplayer games on this list. You can play with your friends on this one, but everyone will need to have their own devices in order to do so. For those who have been living under a rock, Minecraft is an exploration game that lets you mine things, build things, craft things, kill things, and more. It’s one of the most popular and highly regarded games of all time and the mobile version is actually pretty good. It’s a bit expensive, but you can’t go wrong with this one.



[Price: $4.99]

NBA Jam is a port of the classic arcade and console game of the same name. This version has updated rosters and additional features from its old console counterparts. For starters, this one features online multiplayer mode alongside its local multiplayer mode. It also has controller support so you can play with friends with an actual controller which is nice. There is also a Bluetooth multiplayer mode where each person can play with their device in the same room. Seriously, this is a home run as far as local multiplayer games go. There are also no in-app purchases.



[Price: $2.99]

Osmos HD is an atmospheric puzzle game. In fact, it’s one of the best atmospheric puzzle games ever made. You play as a little mote and your job is to suck up other motes to become larger. It’s a little like Agar.io, except this game was released long before. The game has a few game modes that revolve around the central premise. It also has local multiplayer where each player can connect over local WiFi networks. It’s relaxing, fun, and relatively inexpensive.



See also: The best free Android games, ever!

[Price: $6.99 / $1.99]

Pandemic is a board game and it’s actually really good. The premise of the game is that you and other players travel the world killing off diseases for the CDC. Diseases slowly spread over time and your goal is to cure them before they take over the world. It features an online multiplayer mode, a local multiplayer mode, and you can play with up to four players. There is also some DLC that you can purchase and add to the experience if you prefer. It’s definitely one of the better board games on Android.



[Price: $0.99]

Playing digital billiards has always been a delightful experience and it can be done again on Android with Pool Break Pro. This game offers many classic billiards variants as well as other stick-and-ball games like Carrom, Crokinole, and Snooker. Overall, there are about two dozen different games to play. It supports pass-and-play multiplayer so you take a turn then someone else takes the device and plays their turn. There is also online multiplayer so you can challenge them again later when they’re not around. It’s a solid game with a very cheap price tag. That makes it one of the better local multiplayer games for Android.



[Price: Free / $4.99]

Sea Battle 2 is a variant of the classic board game Battleship. As you can imagine, that means it’s very simple to learn and great for kids and adults. The graphics are hand-drawn which is a nice touch and there are some variants and new tools to make the game more interesting and different from the original Battleship. You can use a pass-and-play style of multiplayer if you only have one device or connect via Bluetooth and play that way. You can also build a profile and chat with other players online. It’s a great little time killer.



[Price: Free / $4.99]

Spaceteam is a party game that is similar to Hot Potato. When it’s your turn, you must say something ridiculous and science-y to describe the action people need to take. There are dials and switches on the device and it may have you using things like the gyroscope as well. Every person playing has to have their own Android and Apple devices and be connected to the same WiFi network (no web is required, but the router access is). You lose the game when your ship inevitably blows up. It’s something a little different and it’s built entirely around local multiplayer gaming. It’s free to download and try out if you want.



[Price: $4.99]

Terraria is a 2D adventure game that plays a lot like Minecraft. You’ll mine resources, craft items, kill bad guys, build stuff, and have all kinds of other fun. This can be played as a local multiplayer game, but it takes a bit of doing. You just have to start a single player game and then go into the settings to enable multiplayer host mode. From there, your friends can join in (on their own devices) and everyone can play together. It’s a fun game with a ton of stuff to do and it won’t be hard wasting an afternoon playing it. Here are further instructions on how to get multiplayer to work if you’re interested.



Related best app lists:

If we missed any of the best local multiplayer games for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.