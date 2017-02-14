

Kodi is probably the most popular media center app out there. It was once known as XBMC. There are two types of things you can do on Kodi. You can run Android apps through the menu. Or you can install repositories that will install add-ons to enhance your Kodi experience. Since add-on support can come can go, it’s difficult to make a list of add-ons worth having. Repositories tend to stick around longer. Here are the best Kodi apps and Kodi repos for Android! Click here for a tutorial on how to install repos on Kodi on Android. Please note, we don’t condone piracy.

Focus is a gallery app that will help you display images. It supports most file types, including GIFs. The picture viewer in Kodi works pretty well but it doesn't cover every base. Focus can help you out where the stock image viewer doesn't. The app itself has a bunch of nice features, including security features if you're worried about that. You also have access to a tag system to organize your photos, It's not perfect but it's really good for what it does and you don't have to buy the full version to take advantage of most of the features. It's one of the better Kodi apps.

Fusion is one of the most popular Kodi repos on the market. It has a ton of add-ons, including some of the more popular ones for streaming TV. You'll have to add the source yourself. The tutorial for that is linked at the top of this article. Once you have the repo installed, the add-ons are a piece of cake to play with. The add-ons may or may not work as support for that stuff can be a little wonky from time to time. Nevertheless, it's worth a shot and it should work well for the most part.

Google Home is a great option for any media center fan. It allows you to connect your Android device to a Chromecast at the press of a button. This is a good way to get your Kodi installation on your TV without an HDMI cable. You will, of course, need a Chromecast or a Chromecast Ultra (if you have a 4K TV) to make the setup work. It's also the setup app for the Google Home device if you want to pick up one of those. Long term streaming can be a bit rough around the edges, but a TV show every now and then ought to work just fine. That makes it one of the better Kodi apps.

Metal Kettle is another popular repo for Kodi. Much like the others, you'll have to add a source and input the URL to the proper link. Once done, you'll have access to some popular add-ons such as UKTV, Sports Mix, stuff for kids, and many more. Once again, it's difficult to recommend any specific add-ons because of potential piracy and support issues, but you're grown up enough to make your own decisions. It's one of the better repos out there and perfect for Kodi users.

Mucky Duck is a smaller, but still very dependable repo. It has a number of add-ons for TV and movie viewing, including Gorilla Streams, Stream Engine, Vodlocker, and several more. It is a repo which means you'll need to add it as a source before you can download any of its add-ons. Again, that tutorial is above. Give the add-ons in this repo a shot because they are generally pretty good.

MX Player has been a favorite of Kodi users for a long time. It's a rock solid video player that supports virtually every codec that you could run into. It also has features such as multi-core decoding, hardware acceleration, and you can even pinch-to-zoom in videos for those what want that. It also supports subtitles for you movie watchers out there. You can pick up the app for free or pay $5.99 for the full version. There are also a variety of add-ons that add additional features and functions. It's one of the must-have Kodi apps out there.

Noobs and Nerds Repo is a relatively newer Kodi repo. According to some, it's done by the same developers who used to Fusion. It also boasts that you can find and install 99.9% of all Kodi add-ons from this source. That means if you get none of the other ones, you should try this one. It's also one of the better ones if you're new at this whole repository thing since their site outlines what repos are, how they work, and how to install them (and add-ons) properly. You should definitely try this one.

SuperRepo is another fairly popular Kodi repo. This one boasts over 2000 add-ons, including 1Channel, IceFilms, and plenty of others. It is a repo which means you'll have to install it like any other repo. The instructions for that are at the top of the article. It should also be noted that some add-ons may lose support over time. Regardless, this is a powerful repo and has one of the largest lists of add-ons available. It's worth a shot for sure.

VLC is one of the natural choices for best Kodi apps. It's a media player and it plays virtually everything. In addition to most video and audio codecs, it also supports DVD ISOs, network devices, and even network streams if you have the raw link. It also has a built-in equalizer along with filters if you need those. It's extremely powerful and should handle pretty much everything that Kodi can't. It is also free to download, has no ads or in-app purchases, and it's completely open source so you can check out the code for yourself.

Yatse, the Kodi Remote
Price: Free / Up to $6.49
There are many people who have Kodi installed on a home theater PC (HTPC) and may want to try Kodi apps that extend that experience. Yatse is pretty much the best in the business. It's a Kodi remote app that lets you control the Kodi installation on your PC. It includes the ability to stream video to your PC or Chromecast, full Android Wear support, and a lot more features. This is a great way to connect all of your set ups to Kodi and Kodi to all of your set-ups. You can download and try out the app for free before paying anything.

