

Finding the best Android wallpapers and backgrounds for your device can be difficult. There are a ton of apps that have wallpapers, but it’s difficult to find truly high quality stuff there. A few apps exist that offer up HD Android wallpapers and QHD Android wallpapers. There are also other sources such as blogs, forums, Google+ collections, and other fun places. We have a mixture of everything to help you find the best HD and QHD Android wallpapers out there. Let’s go.

Google+ Price: Free Google+ is an excellent place to find HD and QHD Android wallpapers. A lot of users there put together Collections. Sometimes they happen to include wallpapers. Simply download the app, create an account (if you haven't already), and search for them. You'll want to wade through the collections as opposed to individual users. At once point, this list was nothing more than tons of collections from this site. It's a good place to start. Like all Google apps, this one is free to download and use.

Google Search Price: Free Sometimes, the best solution is to ask Google. Using Google Search, you can find sites that may have QHD Android wallpapers. Additionally, you can use the image search to find more. The only thing you should be careful of is that the images you find are actually the proper resolution. It can be finicky. You'll have to be creative while searching. Still, it's a great way to scan the whole Internet for HD and QHD wallpapers. It's also free. That helps even out how frustrating searching for them can be.

QHD Wallpapers Price: Free QHD Wallpapers is an app that lets you download QHD Android wallpapers. You knew that, of course. This app features thousands of images. They aren't all 100% QHD, but they're all close enough to still look crisp on your display. It has a bunch of categories to help keep things organized. The advertising is a little annoying, but the app is otherwise free. It uses a simple design that makes it easy to use. It also includes a tag system to make searching better. It's a good place to start.

Reddit Price: Free Reddit is an excellent place to find QHD Android wallpapers. There are a variety of threads, collections, and posts that contain an uncountable number of HD and QHD wallpapers. We have the official app linked. However, pretty much any Reddit app will work. You can also just search the website if you don't want to use an app for it. We were able to find tons of stuff with just a few searches. It's a big fragmented around the site, but the sheer number of images helps make up for it. Give it a shot! You won't be sorry.

Tapet Price: Free Tapet is an interesting app. Instead of providing Android wallpapers, it lets you create your own. The app lets you pick some colors and some patterns. It then generates wallpapers for you. Wallpapers created this way are made for your device's resolution. That means they'll be HD, QHD, or whatever your phone is. There is also a randomizer that creates fun, random stuff. New updates add new patterns and more fun stuff. It's a free app and the wallpapers look pretty good.

True HD 4K Wallpapers Price: Free True HD 4K Wallpapers by Wallpapers Craft has a ridiculous name. However, it delivers what it promises. Most of the images we downloaded were QHD or better. They also looked fantastic. The app figures out your screen resolution when you open it and only shows wallpapers based on that. That means if your display is QHD, you'll only see QHD wallpapers. It's a free app with some advertisements. It's also one of the best ones we found in this space. Give it a try.

Wallpapers for Me Price: Free Wallpapers for Me is a lesser-known app for HD and QHD Android wallpapers. This one puts a lot of emphasis on only having high quality images and our testing verified that. It features ten categories for quick searching and navigation. They boast daily content updates, special holiday updates during those special times of the year, and more. You can even have it set your wallpaper randomly to shake things up. It's a free app and the selection is pretty good.

Wallpapers QHD Price: Free / $4.99 Wallpapers QHD is a pretty decent app for what it does. The wallpapers are pretty decent. They're not all QHD, but they're all pretty close at least. Most of the selections should look good on your device no matter what the display size. Some devices have issues, though. Worst case, you waste a download. It boasts new content almost every day, an auto-set feature, and more. You can even add your own photos if they approve of it. It's not the most extravagant experience. Still, it's pretty good. Give it a shot.

Wally Price: Free Wally is a wallpaper app with a checkered past. It's gone offline and online a few times but it seems to be reasonably stable now. It offers some excellent images at an excellent quality. The app boasts images in HD, QHD, and even 4K quality if that's what you're into. It boasts new images every day, lets you create your own collections, and has more than ten categories for you to check out. You could do a lot worse. The app doesn't label which images are which resolution normally. That means you'll have to download and check on your own.

My Collection Price: Free As it turns out, I keep a small personal collection of QHD Android wallpapers. I've uploaded them to my Google Photos account and made the folder public. You can go and browser as you so please. I rounded these up from various Reddit threads, blog posts, and other sources. Just click the link, browse as you want, and download the ones you like. I'll post new images up there when I find some new stuff that I like. Anyway, enjoy!

