Specs junkies, this one’s for you. If you absolutely must have the greatest Galaxy S8, your best option right now is South Korea.

In its native market, Samsung will be selling a “special edition” of the Galaxy S8 Plus featuring better specs than what you can get anywhere else in the world.

The Galaxy S8 Plus special edition will offer 6 GB of RAM. Previously, it was rumored that only China would get a variant with 6 GB of RAM, which is 50 percent more than the 4 GB found elsewhere. It looks like Samsung is giving its home country the same option, possibly in order to counteract inroads made by LG’s G6, which is said to be selling briskly in Korea.

Storage will be bumped up to 128GB as well, double the capacity of the standard version.

Besides the extra memory and storage, customers who buy the special edition Galaxy S8 Plus will also get a free Samsung DeX docking station that’s valued at 160,000 won or roughly $140. Korean customers who buy the regular Galaxy S8 Plus (4GB/64GB) will get a free Level Bluetooth speaker.

The offer is live on Samsung’s Korean website, as well as at some of the major carriers in the country.

The Galaxy S8 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will only be available in Midnight Black. The price is not official yet, but according to ETNews it will be 1,155,000 won or just over $1,000. Meanwhile, the regular versions don’t cost more than 1,000,000 won.

As far as we can tell, Samsung has not announced the specifications of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus versions sold in China, but we do expect to see 6GB of RAM here as well. That’s because several Chinese makers, which dominate their local market, have phones with 6GB of RAM in their portfolio, putting heat on Samsung to meet their challenge.

We reached out to Samsung to inquire whether Galaxy S8 variants with 6GB of RAM will be sold anywhere else in the world, but don’t get your hopes too high.