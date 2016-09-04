

It’s true that the very best Android games cost money. Unfortunately, not everyone has money to spend. There are many reasons why this can be the case, but suffice it to say that there is a market for games that are totally free. The good news is that those of you who can’t afford games are in luck because there are great options out there that cost nothing. In this roundup, we’ll take a look at the best free Android games with no in-app purchases. Please note that many of these do have in-game advertising to support the developers.

AI Factory Limited is a developer studio that specializes in making board games and card games. Their collection features things like Chess, Spades, Checkers, Euchre, Reversi, Sudoku, Solitaire, Gin Rummy, and even Go. All of these titles have versions that are completely free. They are also fairly minimal and should run on low end devices as well as high end ones. It’s not the most complex collection of games out there, but it’s a great starting point and a one-stop shop for those classic style games.



Bombing Bastards: Touch is a puzzle adventure game that is similar to the old Bomberman games. You’ll play as a character who sets off bombs to kill bad guys so you can make it to the next level. It’s not a huge game, but it does come with 30 total mazes, a ton of items and power ups to collect, and five boss fights for a little bit of added challenge. Some have had issues with the controls, but once you get passed that the game is actually pretty fun. Bombing Bastards: Touch is free with ad support.



Buff Knight is an RPG runner and one of the more simple Android games on this list. In this title, you’ll go on a run with your hero and make it as far as you can. Based on how well you do, you’ll gain experience which you can use to level up and then hopefully make it a bit further on the next run. Unlike most runners, this one actually does have an ending. You’ll be able to replay the game with items that you unlocked on previous runs. This one has a paid version that removes advertising and adds cloud saving, but otherwise the two versions are virtually identical and you can play this one for free if you want.



Doom & Destiny is a jRPG that will have you crawling dungeons, exploring cities, and leveling up your characters. It features a ton of content for being a free game and it includes over 20 hours of story line along with around 20 hours of side quests that you can go through. That includes over 700 locations, 500 items, 200 special powers and spells, and over 300 bad guys to defeat. Doom & Destiny is shockingly deep for how inexpensive it is. You can grab it for free with advertising and there is a $2.99 option if you feel like you want to pay ad free at some point.



Fighting Tiger is an action fighting game with a lot going for it. In this one, you’ll be playing the part of Gin and your goal is to save your girlfriend and leave the gang that you’re in. It plays a lot like a standard fighting game, except you’ll be fighting multiple opponents at once. There are a variety of moves to learn or you can pick up weapons to fend off your opponents as well. It’s an older game which means it doesn’t have that smoothness that modern games do, but it’s also completely free.



GameStart 2015 was created as a sort of promotional game for the festival of the same name. Hilariously, it’s actually pretty good. The game is a side scrolling platformer and shooter where you’ll be tackling various levels with various characters and various weapons. It has retro graphics, but also features popular characters from a few other games. The real GameStart 2015 may have passed, but for now, their little game is a fun little time killer that’s still worth picking up.



It’s A Space Thing is a relatively newer shooter that was released in 2016. This is an arcade style shooter where you play the character on the bottom and your job is to kill the bad guy at the top of the screen. It features simple controls, intense game play, and five boss battles to play through. It also features local multiplayer where you can play the bottom character and someone else sits opposite of you and plays the top character. Add in the retro graphics and you have a pretty well rounded experience for a free game.



LEGO has a shocking number of Android games that are completely free to play. A few of the better ones include the LEGO Nexo Knights series, the LEGO Ninjago series, and many of the LEGO Star Wars series games are completely free as well. Each game has its own set of mechanics, but most of them are action-adventure games that have fighting or shooter mechanics baked in. Many have unique ideas, like being able to scan real world toys to grant yourself powers (sold separately, of course). They’re generally kid friendly as well, which makes them great games for them.



Mekorama is a minimal, atmospheric puzzle game where you must solve puzzles to reach the next level. The game features 50 levels overall which is a decent length for a game at this price. Each level can be rotated so you can work your way around it and find your way to the end. It boasts a relaxing game play experience and it’s a surprisingly small game (5.2MB) which makes it great for lower end devices. When you go to the Google Play page, you’ll see that it has in-app purchases. However, these are simply donation options if you want to send the developer money. The whole game is entirely free to play.



NOVA 3 Freedom Edition is the completely free version of the famous NOVA 3 game. For those who don’t know, NOVA 3 is a first person shooter with a sci-fi theme and tons of stuff to do. It features a campaign mode where you’ll have to reclaim the Earth from a race of hostile aliens. There is also a multiplayer mode where you can play games with up to 12 players total across seven multiplayer modes. It’s one of the best shooters of all time and this version is completely free.



Quizoid is a free quiz game that can actually compete with other games in this genre. It features over 6000 trivia questions in total that are spread out over six levels. Questions are added and removed in updates to help keep the content fresh. There are 17 topics that you can play through, two game modes, and you have lifelines to help you answer questions you may not know the answers to. This one is also playable offline which is a plus for many people. This is about as good as it gets if you want a quiz game that is also completely free.



Remixed Pixel Dungeon is based on the open-sourced Pixel Dungeon game. It comes with a ton of features and plenty of things to do. For those who don’t know, Pixel Dungeon is a dungeon crawling RPG that is among the most difficult games out there. The remixed edition adds additional features and game play to round out the experience. It’s entirely free and the in-app purchases are donation options just in case you want to give the developer money. If you want to play the original, you can download the regular Pixel Dungeon by clicking here.



Cube Escape is a series of puzzle games by Rusty Lake that are all entirely free. It’s a hybrid between the hidden item and puzzle genres that has you finding clues, putting together puzzles, and figuring exactly what is going on. There are currently eight games in the series which means there is a ton of content to play through. The graphics aren’t anything special, but everything is so quirky and offbeat that one tends not to care. If you’re interested, the first game in the series is Cube Escape: Seasons which can be downloaded by clicking here.



Stickman Dismounting is a goofy little simulation game where your goal is to utterly wreck a stickman. Each level will have you trying to creatively smash your stickman to earn more points. It uses the popular ragdoll physics system so you’ll be able to see and appreciate how much damage you’re doing. It’s a fairly violent game for how simple it is, so that’s something to keep in mind. Otherwise, it’s a fun little time killer that won’t cost you a dime.



Survive is, as you may have guessed, a survival game. In this title, you’ll be tasked with staying alive for as long as possible. It uses a similar system as The Sims where you’ll have to keep an eye on various stats to make sure you remain healthy. Your end game is to survive long enough to get back to civilization. It features minimal, flat graphics that work pretty well with the premise and you’ll be able to track stuff like high scores as you complete the game. It’s a good time killer, especially for older and lower end devices.



If we missed any of the best Android games with no in-app purchases, tell us about them in the comments!