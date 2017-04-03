Android has always been a little funny about equalizers. The OS has supported equalizers for a while. However, it’s still not a great experience. Some music apps have them. Others do not. You may listen to music on Poweramp but then get a different a different sound because Google Play Music has no native equalizer. Global equalizers exist on Android, but their non-system level permissions prevent them from being truly effective. In short, it’s a giant, inconsistent mess. It’s one we’re hoping we can clear up with this list of the best equalizer apps for Android. Please note, some of these will work on your device. Others will not. You’ll have to try out a few to see if they work for you.
