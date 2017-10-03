There are a bunch of different types of car games. Some are simulations, others are racing games, and others still are puzzle games. The topic grew rather quickly on mobile. Racing games especially have some of the best graphics of any mobile game. There are a bunch of car games out there. Some of them are pretty good. A few are great. Let’s take a look at the best car games for Android.
If we missed any great car games for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game videos.