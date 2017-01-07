

The modern age has made it much easier for those who are religious. Especially those who want to study religious texts like the Holy Bible. Not long ago, you’d have to find a pocket Bible or figure out a why to carry that giant book around with you. These days you can just carry a copy of it on your mobile device for quick reference. Here are the best Bible apps and Bible study apps for Android!

[Price: Free]

Audible is a popular audio book platform where you can have your books read to you with a human voice. Luckily, they have a few different editions of the Bible that you can choose from. With this (and some headphones), you can listen to the Bible being read to you whenever you want. Additionally, you can hook your phone up to your car and listen to it while you drive as well. It doesn’t have the Bible on its own, but it’s still one of the best Bible apps out there.



[Price: Free]

The Bible App for Kids is exactly what you think it is. It’s a Bible app for kids. It’s one of many apps in the YouVersion Bible apps style that’s starting to get very popular. In this one, kids can play through an interactive adventure that helps teach them more about the Bible, what happened in it, and the people from it. There are also challenges, fun cartoons, and other stuff that help round out a pretty positive experience. It’s also completely free with no in-app purchases so your wallet is safe!



[Price: Free]

The Bible app by Life Church is probably the best of all the Bible apps. It comes with so many features that it’s absurd. The app gives you offline access so you can read the Bible anywhere. On top of that, there are 1400 versions in a variety of languages so you can read the version that you want. It also comes with a Verse of the Day, audio versions of the Bible, and more. Some of the versions it comes with include the King James Version, New International Version, New King James Version, New Living Translation, English Standard Version, NASB, The Message, Yoruba, Zulu, and others. It’s a powerful app for Bible study or just the generally faithful. It’s also completely free.



[Price: Free]

Bible Trivia Quiz is a simple little quiz game that asks you questions about the Bible. You can play games of varying lengths including ten questions, 20 questions, or 50 questions. According to user reviews, the questions all have correct answers and it’s a good way to quiz yourself on your knowledge of the Bible. Of course, getting a question wrong shows you the right answer along with the Bible verse so you can look it up yourself. It’s one of the better Bible apps for studying scripture and it’s completely free.



[Price: Free]

Daily Bible Verse is an app that shows you daily Bible verses. We know, it’s not the most creative name ever but that doesn’t really matter. The app does a great job at showing you a different verse every day so you have something to think about. You can also pick between the KJV or the NIV versions of the Bible if you so choose. You can save your favorites or you can share them on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites as well. It’s a free app and a good way to put a little God into every day.



[Price: Free / Various]

Harper Collins Christian Publishing has a variety of Bible apps and Bible study apps. Their big apps are Bible apps that feature various versions of the Bible. They have the NKJV, NIV, KJV, ESV, and NLT versions. They also have a few more powerful apps such as the Amplified Bible app that gives you additional abilities such as taking notes and further studying options. There are over a dozen Bible apps in total and they’re all worth checking out. Some of them do cost money, though, so be prepared for that.



[Price: Free / $0.99]

Offline Bible is an app that downloads the Bible so you can use it offline. That means you can use it on airplanes, subways, and other places where an Internet connection may not be available. It includes the BBE, KJV, NIV, NLT, and YLT versions of the Bible. It is also available in over two dozen languages. Along with offline reading, you’ll be able to search for verses and text to find your favorite stuff more quickly. It’s a free download with a $0.99 price tag available as an in-app purchase.



[Price: Free]

Our Daily Bread is a Christian group that was originally assembled in the late 1930s. Since then, they have written a variety of work to talk about God, Christianity, and how to let God into your life. It’s essentially a magazine for the faithful. The app lets you download various things that you can read. You can get up to a month of previous work. The app also gives you reminders so you can remember to spend time with God, daily reading ideas from the Bible, and a public comment section where you can interact with other readers. The app is a bit old school, but it works pretty well.



[Price: $3.99]

Pocket Casts is an app that lets you download and play podcasts. A lot of ministries and churches these days put their weekly sermons up on iTunes or Google Play. Pocket Casts can find them and download them so you can listen to the sermon wherever you may be. On top of that, there are a variety of Christian-oriented podcasts that discuss ideas, Bible verses, current events, and more. Realistically, any podcast app should be able to do the trick. However, Pocket Casts is easily the best one. Like Audible, it’s not in the Bible apps genre on the face of it, but you can use it as one!



[Price: Free / $5.99]

The Study Bible is a Bible app that helps you study the Bible. It covers mostly the New Testament although it will touch on the Old Testament if needed. It also contains several versions of the Bible, including the ESV, KJV, and NAS. With the app, you can also listen as several famous Christian personalities answer various questions about the Bible, life, and how you can connect one to the other. You can download it and check it out for free or pay the $5.99 for the full version of the app.



