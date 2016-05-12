

Widgets have been around for a long time on Android and we’ve no doubt you’ve used a few in your time. As Android has evolved, so have widgets and now most of them are re-sizable and some of them can even be customized. If you like widgets, but haven’t check out what’s out there in a while, then let us show you the best Android widgets available right now!

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Amber Weather Widget has widgets that can look good on almost any home screen. That’s because it has over 90 Android widgets packed in and most of them are re-sizable and customizable to fit your needs. The app itself is an alright weather app. It contains seven day forecasts, various weather reports, severe weather alerts, and it’s available in 30 languages which is always nice. The widgets come in the form of in-app purchases, although you do get a few in the free version as well.



[Price: Free / $1.99]

1Weather is probably one of the best weather apps available and its Android widgets are pretty decent as well. It invokes the old style “flip clock and weather” style that used to adorn HTC Sense devices and it’s configurable so clicking on the clock will put you in your alarm app of choice and clicking the weather portion opens 1Weather. There are also weather only widgets that deliver a good amount of information. It’s free to use with the paid version being there for ad removal.



[Price: Free / $1.99]

Battery Widget Reborn is about as good of a battery widget as you’re going to find. It provides a single, circular battery gauge widget that can be re-sized to just about any dimension that you want. The app itself also comes with battery information, shortcuts to things like WiFi and Bluetooth settings, and it even gives you charts so you can see what your battery activity looks like. It’s a simple premise, but effective and the widget can be customized to fit whatever your theme looks like.



[Price: Free / $1.99]

Beautiful Widgets has been around for a long time and it’s one of the go-to apps for widget lovers. It has a ton of Android widgets, including a flip clock and weather combo, various toggles, battery gauge, and just weather widgets. Most of them can be lightly customized to help match your theme. The larger ones, including the flip clock widget, have an assortment of skins that you can choose from to entirely change the look. There are more widgets here than you can shake a stick at and the pro version is relatively inexpensive.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Calendar Widget is an app that contains, you guessed it, tons of widgets for your calendar. The widget itself is actually a single widget and it’s a month view. However, the app contains a ton of themes to customize the experience. You can make it look more like a Google app with flat, Material designs or go crazy with something colorful. Most of the themes come as in-app purchases and some people won’t like that, but if you can find the theme you want, you can get the experience you want with just one payment.



[Price: Free / $1.00]

CircleLauncher is a widget with a purpose. That purpose is to give you a button on your home screen that lets you launch apps quickly. The widget sits on your home screen and then when you engage with it, it will show your favorite apps, contacts, or even website bookmarks. It supports icon packs which is a fun feature and has a few customization options to make the widget more fun to use. The free version is decent, but the pro version is cheap in case you really like it.



[Price: Free]

Dashclock Widget is one of the more enduring Android widgets out there. Even people who stopped using widgets still use Dashclock. It’s a simple, clear widget that displays information like the weather, your unread Gmail count, your next alarm, and other data. What makes this one interesting is that there are a a bunch of extensions built by other developers that can improve and increase the functionality of DashClock. It’s simple, but potentially powerful and it’s completely free to download and use.



[Price: Free]

Elixir 2 is a system monitor application that contains about all of the system monitoring widgets that you could ask for. The app displays all kinds of data, including hardware info, battery, storage, CPU, memory, WiFi and Bluetooth status, audio, and a lot more. What’s more is that you can pick up an optional (and free) widget add-on app that adds even more Android widgets for you to use. The add-on app has widgets for some obscure stuff like SD card mounting, haptic feedback toggles, USB debugging toggles, and even volume control. Both apps are totally free and worth checking out. The only downside is that they don’t always look overly great.



[Price: Free]

Google Keep is a simple and effective note taking application that’s connected directly to Google Drive. With it, you can make text notes, list notes, and even voice notes if you want. It also gives you the option to share notes with others and collaborate. It also comes with a simple set of widgets that gives you the ability to create notes quickly. For note taking apps, what you really want is something that works quickly because jotting down a note should be quick. Google Keep does it as good as anyone and it’s completely free.



[Price: Free / $3.99]

Most music players apps have a very mundane set of Android widgets. Usually it’s a four by one, a four by four, or some variation that has pause/play and skip buttons along with some album art. They’re all functional, but Music Player (Remix) has a little something extra. This app lets you pull up a live widget from the bottom of your screen at any time (and over any app) so you can manage your music without having to open the main music application. There’s a free version to try out if you’re interested.



[Price: Free]

Power Toggles do exactly what the name of the app says it does. It provides a bunch of toggles to manage your various modes, including WiFi, Bluetooth, Data, flashlight, and you can even add your own custom app shortcut if you want. You can create Android widgets quickly and they work pretty well (except on Lollipop for right now, see the Google Play listing for more details). It’s true that quick settings exist to make apps like this useless, but some people like having that stuff right on the home screen for their convenience. It also comes with Tasker support which is nice.



[Price: Free]

Slider Widget provides a very simple widget. It creates a widget on your home screen that gives you quick access to your brightness and sound settings. It has icons along the top which you press and then a slider will appear. Moving the slider changes that setting. Thus, you can change your ringtone volume, click screen brigthness, and adjust that on the fly as well. There are four widget sizes and the color can be changed to match your theme. It’s simple, but it works.



[Price: $2.99]

Tasker is a hell of a powerful application, even if you’re not rooted. With this, you can create tasks, widgets, and processes that do virtually anything, any time. It’s an app that was designed for tinkerers and power users, but anyone can get into it with a little patience. The learning curve is steep and merciless, so don’t expect to just pick it up and run with it right away. You can create Android widgets that do all sorts of things with this. Check out our Android Customization series for some ideas!



[Price: Free / $5.00]

UCCW is another widget application that allows you to make your own widgets. These kind of DIY Android widgets have been featured in tons of customization posts and you can make some really unique creations using this tool. It features various shapes and sizes to make design easy and then you can add functionality in at your leisure. It’s built in a way that allows most people to pick it up quickly and it’s a good option if nothing else looks good to you.



[Price: Free / $2.99]

Zooper Widget is another DIY widget app that lets you take control of what goes on your home screen. Unlike UCCW, this one has a slightly sharper learning curve, but it’s nothing that a little time and persistence can’t overcome. On top of that, a lot of people release their Zooper Widget creations to the public which you can then use to customize if you don’t feel like making your own. It can be a lot of fun to use and it’s definitely worth a shot.



