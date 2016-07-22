

The reception was extremely positive when Android TV was launched. Here was a platform that was more stable than Google TV and the developer community responded in kind by developing some awesome stuff for it. A little time has passed and although the adoption rate isn’t quite there yet, the apps and games available for Android TV have only been improving. Here are the best Android TV games currently available! Please note, you’ll need a hardware controller for all of these!

[Price: $1.99 with in-app purchases]

The Bard’s Tale is a long standing favorite RPG among Android gamers and was one of the first Android TV games. It features around 15 hours of storyline, epic boss fights, quirky and humorous NPCs and situations, and tons of stuff to do. It includes over 150 pieces of gear, over a dozen summons that you can learn, and some well-done voice acting. The game is complete and you don’t need in-app purchases to win, but they are there in case you feel like buffing up your Bard and beating the game more easily. It’s a classic and the controller support is excellent.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Crossy Road is a fun little arcade game where you must cross roads and streams without being hit by cars or falling into the water. Think of it like a modern version of Frogger, but designed for Android. It features a variety of playable characters that are unlockable in game or as in-app purchases and it also comes with achievements, leaderboards, and even online multiplayer support. It’s not the deepest game ever, but it’s family friendly, quick to play, and enjoyable overall.



[Price: Varies]

Square Enix jumped on the Android TV train early on by updating many of its Final Fantasy titles to work with Android TV. Currently, there are five confirmed titles that are definitely Android TV games although we wouldn’t be shocked if other parts of the series were also compatible. Final Fantasy games are jRPGs what include dozens of hours of storyline, side quests, turn-based combat (via the ATB gauge), and more. They tend to be a bit more of a narrative experience rather than being focused on game play, but they’re great games if you like those kinds of experiences. Thy only downside is that they can be expensive. Click the button below to view all of Square Enix’s titles!



[Price: Varies]

Rockstar games made sure that there were Grand Theft Auto titles available on Android and they immediately became one of the best Android TV games when released for that platform. For those who have been living under a rock, Grand Theft Auto games involve giant cities that you can freely roam, tons of story missions and side quests, and you have complete control over what you do in the game. Currently, there are four Grand Theft Auto titles, including GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas, and Liberty City Stories. They’re all pretty decent and relatively inexpensive considering their massive size and scope.



[Price: $0.99]

Inferno 2 is an arcade shooter with tons of explosions, colors, and action. In this one, you play as a space ship and you must destroy all kinds of stuff. It’s vaguely reminiscent of the original Geometry Wars. The graphics are minimal so it should run smoothly pretty much all the time and the game itself includes over 80 levels, a New Game+ mode, Google Play Games services (achievements), various difficulties, tons of bad guys, and more. It doesn’t have a storyline, which is indicative of an arcade title, but there are still tons of things to do and you’ll be playing this one for a while.



[Price: $4.99]

Leo’s Fortune was one of the first Android TV games ever and it’s still one of the best platformers available on the platform. You play as Leopold and your mission is to recover your vast riches which have been stolen. There are two dozen levels for you to play through and the game includes Google Play Games achievements, leaderboards, and cloud saves if you want those. It’s not the longest, deepest game out there, but it’s beautifully done. There are far worse ways to spend $4.99.



[Price: $4.99]

NBA Jam is a classic arcade basketball game that was originally released in the 1990’s. This game allows you to play two-on-two basketball where you score baskets, shove your opponents around, and hopefully go on fire. You go on fire by making three unanswered baskets by the same player and you’ll get a sizable stat boost for doing it. The game has online and local multiplayer modes along with a single player campaign. It’s one of the best sports games on Android and it works great on Android TV.



[Price: $2.99]

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee is another older game that’s been remastered and re-released on Android. Since this was a console game in a past life, it being turned into a game for Android TV seemed natural. In this one, you play as Munch, a frog-like creature whose species has been fished to near extinction and now is going to take revenge with their side-kick, Abe. It’s a quirky story with plenty of grungy humor and you’ll have plenty of things to do. It’s a good adventure game and one of the top Android TV games.



[Price: $4.99]

PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist was released to critical acclaim and it’s actually a pretty decent platform game. It features voice acting from the venerable YouTube star along with cameo appearances from other YouTube stars. The game also requires a bit of skill to play, but you’ll get better as you progress. It features epic boss fights, unlockable characters, some decent retro-style music, and various difficulty levels to keep things interesting. It’s a lot of fun, has no in-app purchases, and it quickly became one of the must-have Android TV games.



[Price: $2.57]

PewPew 2 is another minimal style arcade shooter with tons of action, tons of colors, and plenty of stuff to blow up. It’s a top-down shooter at heart and you’ll have to deal with tons of neon colored enemies and obstacles that are always trying to kill you. Unlike most arcade style games, this one comes with a storyline which is always nice to have. You also have nine game modes, various ships to unlock, a full campaign mode, achievements, and, of course, Android TV support. It’s inexpensive and also has no in-app purchases which makes it a must-try game.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Real Racing 3 is one of only a few competently done racing games that are available on Android TV. This one is a freemium game which will no doubt chase some away, but thankfully it makes up for it by having beautiful graphics and tons of content. The game contains 140 cars, 17 tracks to race through, full-featured online multiplayer modes, and more. It’s been one of the best racing games for many years and it being one of the Android TV games that you can play is icing on the sundae. Just watch out for those in-app purchases.



[Price: $13.99]

Every console system needs a fighting game and even though it’s really old, SoulCalibur is about as good as it gets. Unlike most, it’s not a freemium game so you can focus on fighting and not on buying perks to help you win. If there were any genres that need a “skill only” dynamic, it’s fighting games. This is a faithful recreation of the original SouCalibur game and includes all of the original characters, game modes, and special moves that it had before. It plays well on a touch screen, but it just feels right as a controller. The only bad part is that it’s a little expensive.



[Price: Varies]

Telltale Games have made some of the more enjoyable games of the last few years. They’re known for hits like Minecraft Story Mode, The Walking Dead, games, Wolf Among Us, and more. They have seven games in total and each one utilizes episodic mechanics. That means you get the first chapter when you download the game and you have to purchase more. The games have good storylines, decent puzzles, and pretty good graphics as well. All seven games should have Android TV support which would make them all excellent Android TV games. Several of them will give you the first episode for free so you can try them out before you buy the rest of the adventure.



[Price: $14.99]

This War of Mine is one of the best Android games available today and was our choice for the best Android game released in 2015. In this survival game, you play as innocent civilians caught in the grips of a city at war. Your job is to survive the encounter while losing as few people as possible. The game forces you to make some tough decisions and some pundits have even said the game “isn’t fun”, but totally worth playing anyway. It’s a little expensive, but it’s an unforgettable experience and is among the best Android TV games available, period.



[Price: Free]

Unkilled is among the best FPS games released in the last couple of years. It’s a zombie shooter which means most of your gameplay will be missions where you must go and destroy some bad guys. It features a ton of bad guys, zombie bosses, and hundreds of levels to play through. Updates in 2016 added in online multiplayer support so you can now get online and play with others if you choose to. The graphics are phenomenal and we all know that that first person shooters are better played with actual controllers. It’s a freemium game which isn’t optimal, but it’s still pretty fun.



[Price: varies (with in app purchases)]

Gameloft has been work to get a respectable number of their titles on Android TV. They tend to be freemium and likely wouldn’t make the list all on their own, but the effort Gameloft has put into being compatible with the newer platform as worthy of admiration and a mention at least. The Android TV games range from shooters to RPG-style games, infinite runners and racing games. The list includes:

We’re certain that list is rapidly expanding as we speak and definitely includes more games than we have listed here. Thankfully, Gameloft picked several of their better titles which aren’t too harsh on things like in-app purchases which will be appreciated by the Android gaming crowd. All of these games are also free to play so there’s a nice little list of games to get you started without you being required to spend a dime.



