Tower defense games have had a second wave on mobile. The simple control schemes have a natural advantage on touch screens and tower defense remains one of the few genres that feel right being on a mobile device. There are a ton of great tower defense games out there, but we think we narrowed down the 10 best ones. Let’s get started!

[Price: $4.99]

First up is Anomaly 2. The game is a hybrid of tower defense and tower offense so you’ll get to play both sides of the field at some point. It’s also known for its above average graphics which are further enhanced if you happened to own a device with a Tegra processor. There is a fairly decent campaign mode, online multiplayer mode, and perhaps best of all there are no in app purchases. This is one of the nicest looking tower defense games out there and it has the features to be a solid and enjoyable experience.



[Price: $2.99 with in-app purchases]

Bloons TD 5 is a tower defense game with a cartoon element and our readers tore us a new one when we didn’t put this on the list the first time around. It’s a fun little game that adheres to most of the core mechanics of most tower defense games. You’ll have 21 towers with a variety of upgrade options, over 50 levels, 250 missions, special stuff, and a whole lot more. The graphics aren’t too bad and the three different game modes will keep you playing for a good, long time.



[Price: Free with in app purchases]

Defenders is another tower defense game with above average graphics. Perhaps not as intense as Anomaly 2 but they are pretty decent. This game is a hybrid of collectible card game and tower defense. You obtain towers, spells, etc by unlocking their cards and they can be upgraded up to 25 times. This is also another game that can take advantage of the extra features provided by Tegra devices. It sports a story line complete with boss fights as well as various challenge modes to keep things interesting. There is a lot of content here to keep you playing.



[Price: $2.99 with in-app purchases]

Fieldrunners 2 is another title that our readers recommended that happened to also be really good. It’s sci-fi and fantasy themed with a ton of towers that you can use over the course of a 20-hour, single player campaign. You’ll have to be creative with your towers as enemies can create paths through the battlefield in order to try to beat you. It’s a lot of fun with tons of explosions and there is even a tower that turns bad guys into snowmen. Excellent.



[Price: $2.99]

Jelly Defense is a more lighthearted game. The graphics are in the style of the old kids TV show Gumby and features cutesy blobs of jelly that defend their home from bad guys. In terms of mechanics, it’s classic tower defense. You build towers along a path, defend against bad guys, and upgrade as needed. Some have claimed the game is too hard and that the towers are unbalanced but that’s really up to personal interpretation since the app has amassed a 4.6 rating after 10,000 reviews. It’s $2.99 and contains no in app purchases.



[Price: Free, $1.99, $2.99, all with in-app purchases.]

The Kingdom Rush series is one of the most prolific and highly rated games on the list. It adheres strictly to the classic tower defense mechanics which has garnered it a tiny bit of vitriol from more serious gamers, but most people still really enjoy these titles. There are three total, including Kingdom Rush, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, and Kingdom Rush Origins. They all have similar mechanics with small upgrades throughout the series so you can’t go wrong either way. The first Kingdom Rush game is free with no in-app purchases which makes it a great jumping in point.



[Price: Free with in app purchases]

The Plants vs Zombies series is arguably the most casual gamer-friendly title on the list. It doesn’t look like your classic tower defense but the mechanics are there. You must defend against waves of enemies by planting weaponzied plants in your yard to obstruct their path. It’s one of the more well-known titles on Android and most people have likely already heard of it. Even so, it’s a fun game and it’s great for casual gamers. The developers have also been consistent with adding in new content for those who have reached the end of the game.



[Price: $2.99 with in app purchases]

Sentinel 4: Dark Star is the latest installment of the popular Sentinel series that has been among the best tower defense games on mobile. In this title you’ll see improved graphics over prior iterations and the graphics are pretty good. There are 26 levels and each have an endless mode if you want to grind. The mechanics remain similar from prior titles so you’ll have to pick which towers you take into battle with you and you can still call in support from ship weapons. It also has Google Play Games services if you need that.



[Price: Free / $2.99]

Tower Madness 2 is a popular tower defense game that has held up very well over the years. It features aliens and you’ll be defending yourself from all sorts of creatures. It features a total of 70 levels, nine towers, over a dozen enemies to battle, and seven campaigns to play through. That means it has no shortage of content. There are also online multiplayer capabilities, Google Play Games services, and support for hardware controllers. It’s a lot of fun and free to download if you want to play a bit before you buy it.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Toy Defense 2 is the latest from the Toy Defense series which is both intensely popular and really good. It’s a fairly typical tower defense game in terms of mechanics and the graphics are decent, but unremarkable. There is a lot of content with this game and you’ll have to finish 240 missions before you beat the game. There are plenty of towers to use and each one is upgrade-able There are also tournaments and PvP modes that you can enjoy as well. It’s a great game from a great series and it’s free to play.



