

One of the best things about Android is the ability to customize your experience. You can do so by downloading one of the many, many apps from the Google Play Store. You could also go another route and theme your device. We’re not talking about just changing your background, but real, awesome theming that makes your device look totally different. Here are the best Android themes and best apps to help you theme your device! Do keep in mind that theming is highly subjective and what is great for some may not be great for others. Leave a comment with your favorite Android themes and home screen setups!

[Price: Free]

Best Android Themes Workshop is a developer group that makes themes generally for C Launcher. There are a variety available that cover a range of colors and styles. Some of the highlights include Dragon Magic Game Totem, Night Street, and Saturn Space. Most themes include an icon pack, wallpapers, and some advanced theming elements to make it all fit together. All of the themes from this developer are free and it won’t take long to make your device look awesome.

Please note, you'll need C Launcher to run these themes!



[Price: Free]

DLTO is another developer group that is responsible for Atom Launcher. Alongside their famous launcher, they also have a strong selection of some pretty stunning themes. Like our previous entry, they run the range in colors and styles so there is something there for everyone. The highlights include Black Mechanic, Metropolitan, and Horizon, all of which have their own styles. Each theme is free and there are dozens to choose from.

Please note, you'll need Atom Launcher to use these Android themes!



[Price: Free]

GinLemon is the developer group behind the highly respectable and successful Smart Launcher. On top of having a launcher that is already fairly unique, the developers have also released a slew of themes for their launcher. Some of the better options include SLT Metro, SLT Ubuntu, and SLK Futura. These themes aren’t as comprehensive as others, but they add a little extra flair to a launcher that already does things differently. As per the norm so far, all of these themes are free to use.

To use these Android themes on your device, you'll first need to download Smart Launcher 3!



[Price: Free / $4.99]

Launcher 8 by Xinyi Network is a unique launcher that emulates the look, feel, and interface of Windows Phone 8. This may seem like a step backwards for many people but there are those who enjoy the simplicity and organization of the Metro (tile) layout and Launcher 8 allows Android users to engage with that. Much like Windows Phone 8, you can create custom tiles, change their sizes, and their contents. You can even put widgets into tiles to create a kind of live tile. It’s fun and definitely something different. You can try the launcher out for free!

Check out other Xinyi Network apps!



[Price: Free / $3.50 each]

KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker and KWGT Kustom Widget Maker are two apps by Kustom Industries that allow you to make your own live wallpapers and widgets. They both operate with a WYSIWYG editor and comes with a ton of templates, components, and various other tools to help you make your own thing. This is great for people who have super customized themes and want widgets and wallpapers that go well with them. It’s also great for tinkerers who want something unique and special. Both apps have free version that contain most of the features with paid version adding that little extra (including the ability to import skins from other users). Hit the button below to check out KLWP and click here to check out KWGT.



[Price: Free / $4.99]

In many cases, people are trying to get a more stock Android feel from a device running an OEM skin such as Touchwiz. In those cases, something like Nova Launcher is perfect. It has a stock Android feel to it which can then be customized even further using the settings menu, a healthy selection of icon packs, and various other elements. It’s a bit more DIY compared to many on this list, but Nova Launcher can definitely get the job done and make your device look awesome!

Check out more TeslaCoil Software apps!



[Price: Free]

Themer is an increasingly popular launcher application that has a metric ton of themes that you can enjoy. It comes with 400 themes that represent a variety of styles and UI types that suit almost every need. On top of that, each theme is 100% customizable so you can create things that are even more unique. It’s powered by Zooper Widget (which we’ll talk about here shortly) and comes with additional features such as icon pack support, app icon gestures, and more. The learning curve is a little steep and you can screw up your theme pretty badly, but otherwise it’s a lot of fun to use. The only downside is that it hasn’t been updated in a while so it may not work with the latest versions of Android.

Check out more MyColorScreen apps!



[Price: Free / $5.00]

UCCW is a customizable app that lets you do a whole bunch of stuff. The entire app is based around a “what you see is what you get” editor that lets you turn your creations into actual, functional widgets for your home screens. On top of being highly customizable, the community has created a variety of skins that you can use to give yourself a head start. The only caveat is that there is quite a learning curve and you’ll have to spend some time learning how this all works before you start pumping out really awesome stuff. It hasn’t been updated since 2015, but a lot of people still use it.

Check out more VasuDev apps here!



[Price: Free / $2.99]

Zooper Widget is another DIY widget creation tool that allows you to create your own widgets that do the things you want them to do. Much like UCCW, there is a “what you see is what you get” editor that lets you add a bunch of design and functionality, including weather, battery info, progress bars, date and time, clocks, and a whole lot more. This app is so powerful that the developers built the Themer app (listed above) from this app. It’s a lot of fun and worth a shot, but beware of the learning curve because it is rough. It also hasn’t been updated in a while.



[Price: Free]

Last and certainly not least is ZT.art, a developer studio that has created a ton of themes for GO Launcher, GO SMS, and other GO apps. The themes range from subtle and colorful to aggressive and monotone. Some of the better ones include Eternally, Obsidian, and Fairy, all of which are free. In fact, most of the themes for both GO SMS and GO Launcher are free and there are dozens upon dozens to choose from.

Please note that you'll need GO Launcher to use any of these Android themes!



If we missed any great Android themes, tell us about them in the comments! Also, if you’re a bit new at this, you can find a plethora of tutorials on Reddit and XDA-Developers. Both sites have some pretty hardcore theming threads! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.