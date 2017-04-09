

Puzzle games are among the most popular, ever. In fact, the most popular individual gaming franchise on mobile (Angry Birds) is a puzzle game. The genre has evolved consistently and developers have been finding new and exciting ways of teasing our brains, making us think, and stumping us entirely. It also helps that puzzle games are easily playable on mobile devices which has only helped skyrocket their popularity. Here is a list of the best puzzle games on Android.

2048 Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY 2048 is from a very popular family of puzzle games. You start out with a grid. Your goal is to combine all of the tiles with the same number to create new numbers. You then combine them to make even larger numbers. The game ends when you can't combine any more tiles. This version includes several grid sizes, including four by four all the way up to eight by eight. It's a simple premise that is both challenging and family friendly. You can play it for free as long as you don't mind a few ads. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Agar.io and Slither.io Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Agar.io and Sliter.io are two popular online puzzle games. The premise of Agar.io is to waft around a board with other players online. You consume smaller players and avoid the larger ones In Sliter.io, your goal is to not run into any players while also getting other players to run into you. In both cases, you'll find fast paced game play with snap decision making. They're both free to download and play with in-app purchases. We combined these into one item on the list because of their similar game play. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Clue Price: $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Clue is a remaster of the classic board game. You'll move around the board and try to figure out who committed the murder, where, and with what item. It's a faithful recreation of the actual board game. Thus, your experience should be about the same as it once was. It also comes with some enhancements, including an auto-fill game card that helps take a bit of the tediousness out of the game. It's one of the classic puzzle games. It's $3.99 and has no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Cut the Rope franchise Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Cut the Rope franchise is one of the most popular series of family friendly puzzle games out there. It involves a cute little monster. Your job is to mangle the level in such a way that the candy makes it to the monster. The monster eats it and you progress to the next level. Between all the games, you have a ton of levels to play through. Each game in the series also has slightly different mechanics to keep things feeling fresh. It's a good game, especially for kids. Just be mindful of the in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Deus Ex, Hitman, and Lara Croft Go Price: Varies with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Deux Ex Go, Hitman Go, and Lara Croft Go are a series of puzzle games from Square Enix. Each one has its variations, but the basic mechanics are the same. You'll be set on a game board and your goal is to make it to the end without being killed. You'll have tools to help you along the way. Each game has instruments and tools from their various game franchises. The prices vary as these games go on sale frequently. Thankfully, the in-app purchases are usually just for hints. Most likely won't need them. These are solid puzzle games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Limbo Price: Free / $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Limbo is a side scrolling adventure game. It was also one of the more unique puzzle games from 2015. You play as a little boy who is trying to find his sister who has wandered into Limbo. The game plays like one giant side-scrolling level that takes several hours to complete. You’ll have a variety of challenges and puzzles to overcome. It received almost universal praise from critics and players alike. It’s $4.99 which is a bit much for how short the game is, but the game is really good. You can try out a free demo before paying for the full game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Mekorama Price: Free / Optional donation DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Mekorama is one of the better free puzzle games. It features simple graphics, simple mechanics, but some good puzzle elements. As a result, the install size is very low. Nevertheless, the game has 50 levels for you to play through. Each one has a collectible card that you can get upon completion. The game's big draw is that it's completely free to play. There are in-app purchases. However, they are optional donations just in case you liked the game. It's great for mobile gamers on a budget. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Mushroom 11 Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Mushroom 11 is one of the more interesting puzzle games. The idea is that you control a blob of fungus. You have to cut the blog in order to make it grow in the opposite direction. For instance, you slide on the right side and the blob will grow toward the left. The result is a rather fun experience. The game has built-in features for speed runs and scoring challenges as well. There are even achievements. It's easy to learn, hard to master, and you only have to pay for it one time. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Prune Price: $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Prune is another beautifully done puzzle game. The basic premise has you growing a plant. Your job is to shear the plant to help it grow into the light. You win when you make that happen. It includes 48 levels and you can sync your progress between devices. Aside from its minimal style, it also includes no in-app purchases. That means you can't pay your way out of a jam. It's one of the better, more underrated puzzle games out there. It's also family friendly. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

realMyst Price: $6.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY realMyst is a port of the popular PC puzzle game from the 1990's. It's a faithful port and the game. You'll have the full world to explore, all the puzzles to solve, and everything between. It even includes some extra content. There are also some modern features such as remastered graphics. The game is a long, large experience with plenty of stuff to do. It's a great experience overall. It's one of the newer puzzle games, but it's still relatively bug free. You'll pay $6.99 for the game, but there are no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

République Price: $1.99 with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY République is a masterfully done game with good graphics, complex mechanics, and an actual story line. At its core, though, it is probably the best escape game on mobile right now. You’re tasked with guiding a girl named Hope around surveillance cameras, guards, and various other puzzles and obstacles to get her safely out. There are deviations in the story so you can choose how everything goes down and, much like Telltale Games, you’ll have five episodes (packaged as in-app purchases) to play through to get the whole story. It’s a bit expensive, but it’s longer than most games and a total blast to play. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

The Room series Price: $0.99 / $1.99 / $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Room franchise is a trio of the best puzzle games ever made on mobile. They're hidden-object games that feature complex objects that you must unlock and search. The games feature gorgeous graphics, beautifully done puzzles, and there is even a dark, arcane story line. Each one has their own set of variations. However, the core game play is the same between them. The third installment even has multiple endings so you can replay the game again. The first run runs for $0.99, the second for $1.99, and the most recent for $3.99. None of them have in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Shadowmatic Price: Free / $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Shadowmatic is a fun little game that uses shadows. The game will dangle a nonsensical object in front of a light. Your job is to shape, twist, and otherwise move the object until the shadow it casts creates a picture of something. The game comes with more than 100 levels, a range of secondary objectives, achievements, and even an arcade mode. Players can try out the first 14 levels for free. Then they'll be asked to pay $2.99. It's a good, family friendly game and one of the newer puzzle games out there. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Telltale Games collection Price: Varies with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Telltale Games is a popular developer. They have a range of puzzle games that are usually based on already famous franchises. They have four Walking Dead games along with games based on Batman, Borderlands, Game of Thrones, and another called The Wolf Among Us. Most of them are mixtures of genres including hidden object, puzzle, adventure, and a few others. Most of the games are free to start. However, they are all episodic titles. That means you'll have to buy the other 80% of each game after you get started. They're all very good puzzle games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Yodo1 Games Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Yodo1 Games is a developer on Google Play that specializes in puzzle games. Their most famous title is Crossy Road and the Disney version (Disney Crossy Road). Their other titles include Rodeo Stampede, Rooms of Doom, Mega Jump 2, and Pac-Man 256. You'll have to search for Pac-Man 256 and Disney Crossy Road since they are published under other names. They're simple, family friendly puzzle games with simple mechanics, colorful graphics, and more. Most of the games share a graphical and mechanical similarity. You'll definitely know it when you're playing one of their titles. They're all free to download, but watch out for those in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

