

Email is one of the oldest and most important forms of online communication. It’s a service many of us use every single day. There are tons of email services and email apps that accompany them. If you’re looking for something new, here are the best email apps for Android!

[Price: Free]

Alto is a surprisingly decent email app from one of email’s pioneers, AOL. It supports a variety of platforms, including AOL, Yahoo, Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, Exchange, and others as well. It features a clean and colorful design, a dashboard to show you the important stuff, and a unified mailbox to see all of your emails in one spot. You can even customize swipe actions to do what you want. AOL is still working on this app, so it’s not perfect just yet, but it’s definitely one of the better email apps of the newer generation.



[Price: Free]

Aqua Mail has been around for a long time and it’s always been one of the better email apps. It should work with all of the big players, including Yahoo, Hotmail, Apple, Gmail, AOL, and others. It should also support Microsoft Exchange. You’ll also be able to use widgets, auto-fit to format your messages, OAUTH2, and Tasker integration for those that use that. It’s a solid overall email app that also has Material Design and a cheap price tag.



[Price: Free]

Blue Mail is one of the most popular email apps out there. It supports a variety of clients, including Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, Office 365, and virtually any other POP3, IMAP, or Exchange clients. It has a variety of notification settings for each one of your email accounts and also comes with some fun stuff like Android Wear support, configurable menus, and even a dark theme. This is about as good as it gets for email apps without going overboard and being ridiculously bloated. There aren’t too many features, but it’s not as lightweight as others either.



[Price: Free]

Gmail is one of the most solid email apps out there. Even better, the app comes pre-installed on most Android devices so you won’t blow any additional space if you choose to use it. It connects directly to your Google account which makes signing in wicked easy and you can use it along with other Google services. It also supports multiple email addresses (from multiple providers), a unified inbox, and more. It’s clean, draped in Material Design, and it’s also easy to use. In short, it’s pretty fantastic.



[Price: Free]

Inbox by Gmail was an experimental email app but it turned out to be pretty popular. It only works with your Google email account but it can do a lot of things with it. You’ll be treated to a much higher range of labels for easier (and more comprehensive) sorting. The app also has direct support with Google Now so things like reminders will also show up in Inbox. There are also various ways to view email and interact with it. It’s not typical compared to other email apps, but it’s great for what it does.



[Price: Free]

K-9 Mail is one of the older email apps out there and it’s remained steadily popular for years. It features an extremely basic interface that just works. You’ll also get wicked quick syncing, support for 2003/2007 Exchange, and a host of other services (IMAP, POP3). This one is also open source so you can read the source code or even contribute if you really wanted to. It’s lightweight and an excellent option for those who don’t need any frills with their email. It’s also free.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

MailWise is another app that’s been around for a while that people seem to really like. It features a modern look complete with Material Design along with support for IMAP and Exchange. For what it’s worth, it does support POP3 at the time of this writing, although they do support Zimbra and Zextras Suite email servers. If you get the pro version, you’ll be able to set notifications for specific senders, customize your notifications more, and more. It’s a good option.



[Price: Free]

Another great email app is myMail. It’s a standalone service that works for anyone with a My account which gives you a short email address if you want one. It also allows you to log in with Exchange, POP3, IMAP, and SMTP accounts. In terms of features, myMail is fairly light but the ones it does have are fairly useful. It’s not perfect and it can be a little rough around the edges. However, it’s not bad overall and worth a shot if you need something on the simpler side of email.



[Price: $49.99 per year]

The developers of CloudMagic made a dramatic change when they switched their product over to Newton. It’s a paid-only email service that allows you to sign into all of your accounts under one umbrella account. From that point forward, you just log into your Newton account and all of your emails will be there. It also has a host of other features, including calendar support as well as connected apps that let you use a variety of other services in conjunction with this one. It’s for serious email users and the price tag reflects that.



[Price: Free / $9.99]

Nine is one of the better email apps out there if you’re concerned about security and also use Outlook. It boasts no server or cloud features whatsoever and it will only connect you directly to your email. On top of that, it has support for Exchange ActiveSync which is to be expected for an Outlook app. You have a variety of options, including selecting which folders you want to sync, Android Wear support, and more. It’s rather expensive as far as email clients goes, but it’s definitely geared more toward business users.



