If you’d like to get the latest and greatest features in the Google app as they’re pushed out, now you can. Google has just opened up beta testing for the Google app on Android, which means you’ll get first dibs on the newest tweaks as they come out.

This news comes to us from some folks on Reddit, who noticed a Google Now card that recommended they sign up for the beta test because they have shown an interest in technology. If you don’t see the Now card in your feed, there’s no need to worry – we have the sign up page for you linked below.

So, how do you sign up? Just like with many other beta testing programs, all you need to do is head to the beta testing link attached below, then press the button that reads become a tester. After that, head to the Google Play Store, and an update to the Google app should be waiting for you. If an update isn’t yet available, that’s okay. Just wait a few minutes and an update should pop up.

I’ve just installed the latest beta version and I’m not seeing any differences so far. If you’re seeing anything new, be sure to let us know in the comments below!