AT&T customers who own the LG G5 will soon be getting a nice update. Numerous G5 owners have been reporting that Android 7.0 Nougat is finally rolling out to their devices.

See also: Best AT&T Android phones

For those of you who want to know the precise details, the build number for this update is NRD90U. Besides getting all the cool new features that Nougat has to offer, AT&T LG G5 owners will also get Google’s January 2017 security patches. The download file size is 1.5GB, so this will definitely not be one you will want to get from your cellular network; in fact, AT&T insists that the Nougat update for the G5 be handled only if you have a Wi-Fi connection only, even if you have an “unlimited” plan.

Keep in mind that you can only check to see if you have an update for your LG G5 on AT&T once a day. Also, it may take a few days for the Nougat OTA download to reach your G5. Nougat first became available for the LG G5 in its home country of South Korea in November. The update came to owners of the phone later than month on Sprint, followed by T-Mobile and US Cellular. It became available for Verizon G5 owners in early December.

There’s no word as to why it took well over two months for the Nougat update to finally reach AT&T owners of the LG G5, but we are sure they are happy to finally get that Nougat goodness. Stay tuned as we will continue to track and post updates on when and where Nougat will be coming to other phones and carriers.

Next: Android 7.0 Nougat review