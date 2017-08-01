Despite only yesterday seeing an invite for the Asus event scheduled for August 19, believed to be for the launch of the Asus ZenFone 4 series, the invitation has now been revoked and replaced with another.

While the scope of the event doesn’t appear to have changed, the date Asus is looking to hold the event seems to have, judging by the supporting text.

Dear ZenFans

We are proud to announce that GongYoo is the new ASUS ZenFone 4 Asia Pacific Brand Ambassador, appearing as our special guest in 8/17 press conference . Stay tuned!



#WeLovePhoto

With the emergence of two relatively close dates for the event, it could be that the original August 19 date for the launch of the Asus ZenFone 4 is for a local launch in the Philippines only. The new invitation, picturing the company’s new Asia Pacific brand ambassador actor Gong Yoo, may be the official worldwide debut of the new device.

The event will be held in the SMX Convention Center in Pasay and is expected to see the rest of the Asus ZenFone 4 lineup debut. The only officially launched device from the lineup is the ZenFone 4 Max, which leaves the regular Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Selfie, and Zenfone 4 Pro that could make an appearance at the event.

The intention that the event will host the launch of the new Asus ZenFone 4 is pretty clear from the device being in plain view on the invitation. It looks like the standard Zenfone 4 so it still remains to be seen if Asus will use the event to showcase the rest of the lineup.

Another leaked invitation had indicated a separate event in Rome scheduled for September 21. Perhaps the ZenFone 4 lineup will make an appearance on August 19 but those outside of Asia may have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the device.

Are you excited about the ZenFone 4? Drop us a comment below and let us know your thoughts.