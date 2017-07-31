With its flagship and budget smartphone lines, Asus’s presence in the smartphone market has steadily grown over the years. Now that we’re past the halfway point in 2017, the Taiwanese company looks to increase that presence through an upcoming August 19 event.

The event, which will be held in the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, the Philippines, is rumored to feature the rest of Asus’ Zenfone 4 lineup. Reports up until now allege that, in addition to the recently-announced Zenfone 4 Max, the lineup will include three other phones: the regular Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Selfie, and Zenfone 4 Pro.

Not much is known about the unannounced Zenfone 4 devices, though reports also allege the Zenfone 4 Pro will be the flagship smartphone. It will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 835, 6 GB of RAM, and a 5.7-inch Quad HD resolution display, which help strengthen the case for its flagship status.

Asus did release some teaser images that insinuate the lineup will strongly feature dual rear cameras. That is not to say every Zenfone 4 will feature two main camera sensors – a tipster took to Twitter to share an image that shows one of the phones with just one rear camera – but they should be a prominent feature nonetheless.

The next-gen ASUS Zenfone 4 trio might look like this. pic.twitter.com/FXc2sfjOxb — krispitech (@krispitech) July 27, 2017

The only member of the Zenfone 4 family that is officially out and about is the Zenfone 4 Max, which stays true to its name by featuring a huge 5,000 mAh battery. The phone also features dual rear cameras, 4 GB of RAM, and either the Snapdragon 425 or Snapdragon 430 processor. The only “issue” is that the Zenfone 4 Max is only available in Russia.

That is why we will keep tabs on this upcoming event, since we could see more pricing and availability information for not just the Zenfone 4 Max, but the other Zenfone 4 devices as well.