Google has just released the April 2017 Android security patches for a number of the company’s Pixel and Nexus devices for both Android 7.1.1 and the newly launched Android 7.1.2 Nougat. If you own one of those devices, you can go ahead and download the factory images and OTA files right now directly from Google.

Here’s the current list of factory images that are live for the Pixel and Nexus devices that are based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat:

Google Pixel XL (NOF27D)

Google Pixel (NOF27D)

Nexus 6P (N4F26U)

Nexus 5X (N4F26U)

Nexus 6 (N6F26Y)

LTE Nexus 9 (N4F26X)

Wi-Fi Nexus 9 (N4F26X)

You can also download the factory images that are currently live for the Pixel and Nexus devices that are based on the new Android 7.1.2 Nougat:

Google Pixel XL (N2G47E)

Google Pixel XL Deutsche Telekom (N2G47J)

Google Pixel (N2G47E)

Google Pixel Deutsche Telekom (N2G47J)

Google Pixel C (N2G47D)

Nexus 6P (N2G47H)

Nexus 5X (N2G47F)

Nexus Player (N2G47H)

You can grab all the OTA download files for April 2017 as well for the Nexus and Pixel devices. If you don’t want to mess with these files, the OTA updates should start rolling out automatically in the next few days.

Google has also posted the details on the April 2017 security patches. They include fixing eight issues that Google has labeled as “Critical”. The company says the biggest such issue is one that could allow hackers to enable “remote code execution on an affected device through multiple methods such as email, web browsing, and MMS when processing media files”. Google says it has seen no examples of any of these issues being exploited out in the wild.

As we reported this weekend, Google has already started rolling out the Android 7.1.2 update for the Nexus C and Nexus Player to some owners of those devices as over-the-air updates. We expect those files to be released for the other devices soon.