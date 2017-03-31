If you don’t want to use the strangely positioned fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, there are other ways you can unlock the devices. You can enable the facial recognition feature that gives you the option of unlocking your device just by looking at it.

Although this method is useful and quite fast, it isn’t the safest you can opt for. Well, at least according to a recent video that was livestreamed on Twitter by YouTuber MarcianoPhone.

The video shows that you can unlock the device using just a photo of the person that enabled the feature and a little patience. You can check out the video below (it’s in Spanish, around the 9:00 mark) .

As you can see, the device was easily unlocked, although it did take a few tries. This gives us a good reason to think that the facial recognition isn’t as good as Samsung would want us to believe.

The Korean company did admit to Mashable that facial recognition on the Galaxy S8 is not fully secure and that’s why it can’t be used to secure Samsung Pay transactions.

This flaw is a major problem and we hope that the tech giant will be able to fix it soon. Until then, if you want the best security, it’s probably best to stick with the fingerprint scanner, event though it is awkwardly positioned. As it is so close to the camera, you’re probably going to smudge the lens if you’re not careful. But don’t worry too much, your Galaxy S8 will remind you to clean it every now and then.