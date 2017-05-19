The next title in the Angry birds series is coming. Angry Birds Evolution is a 3D, turn-based RPG, scheduled for release in the US this June.

Evolution was actually released on iOS since last year — and it’s currently available at the Google Play Store in several European nations — but Finnish developer Rovio has yet to unleash it Stateside.

Like the 2D original, Angry Birds Evolution sees players pull back birds to catapult them at pigs — only this time it’s working across a 3D space. According to the Play Store description, there are more than 100 birds to collect and use on your team to defeat the enemy, birds which can make use of “super skills” and evolve “into their ultimate form.”

There are also weekly events, player-vs-player battles and “over 90 different kinds of egg-stealing pigs,” to fight. (I’ve always wanted to fight an egg-stealing pig, so I’m looking forward to satisfying that particular craving).

You can pre-register for Angry Birds Evolution now and receive a free “starter pack” worth $7.99 (though we’re not really sure what that includes). Find it at the link below, and let us know in the comments if you think this series is still flying high or if it’s a dead duck.