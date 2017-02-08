Google and LG have finally taken the wraps off the first Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatches, the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. This means we’re getting a better look at the final, consumer-ready version of Android Wear 2.0, which is slated to roll out to a number of legacy devices sometime in the near future.
If you already own an Android Wear device, you’re probably wondering if it’s on the list to receive the update. Without further delay, here are all the watches slated to get the big 2.0 update:
- Moto 360 (2nd Gen.)
- Moto 360 Sport
- LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE
- LG Watch Urbane
- LG G Watch R
- Polar M600
- Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
- Casio PRO TREK Smart
- Nixon Mission
- New Balance RunIQ
- Tag Heuer Connected
- Fossil Q Wander
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Founder
- Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch
- Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch
- Huawei Watch
- Huawei Watch Ladies
- ASUS ZenWatch 2
- ASUS ZenWatch 3
It’s worth noting that we don’t have an exact timeframe as to when these devices will receive their updates. Many of the very first Android Wear smartphones that launched in 2014 are not on this update list, such as the first generation Moto 360 and LG G Watch, along with the Samsung Gear Live, the first ASUS ZenWatch, and the Sony SmartWatch 3.
In case you missed the announcement, Android Wear 2.0 will bring support for standalone applications, the Google Assistant, smarter watch faces with complications, improved notifications, a redesigned Google Fit app, and much, much more.