Google and LG have finally taken the wraps off the first Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatches, the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. This means we’re getting a better look at the final, consumer-ready version of Android Wear 2.0, which is slated to roll out to a number of legacy devices sometime in the near future.

If you already own an Android Wear device, you’re probably wondering if it’s on the list to receive the update. Without further delay, here are all the watches slated to get the big 2.0 update:

Moto 360 (2nd Gen.)

Moto 360 Sport

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

LG Watch Urbane

LG G Watch R

Polar M600

Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

Casio PRO TREK Smart

Nixon Mission

New Balance RunIQ

Tag Heuer Connected

Fossil Q Wander

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Founder

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch

Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch

Huawei Watch

Huawei Watch Ladies

ASUS ZenWatch 2

ASUS ZenWatch 3

It’s worth noting that we don’t have an exact timeframe as to when these devices will receive their updates. Many of the very first Android Wear smartphones that launched in 2014 are not on this update list, such as the first generation Moto 360 and LG G Watch, along with the Samsung Gear Live, the first ASUS ZenWatch, and the Sony SmartWatch 3.

In case you missed the announcement, Android Wear 2.0 will bring support for standalone applications, the Google Assistant, smarter watch faces with complications, improved notifications, a redesigned Google Fit app, and much, much more.

Next: Best Android Wear watches