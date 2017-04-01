Following a brief bug-induced delay, the Android Wear 2.0 rollout has resumed, this time for five older watches. The Polar M600, Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Marshal, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw, Michael Cors Access Dylan and Nixon Mission all started receiving the update yesterday, joining the likes of the Fossil Q Founder, Casio WSD-F10 and TAG Heuer Connected which were already on the update track.

The two-day halt of the update was evidently not too critical, and we expect more devices to be added to the update list in the coming weeks. If you want to see if your wearable is on the list, be sure to check out our list of smartwatches expected to get Android Wear 2.0 and if there’s anything you’d like to know about the latest version of Wear, see our roundup of all the new Android Wear 2.0 features you need to know about.

To get the update, be sure to have your phone connected to your phone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and on the charger. As noted previously, the watches that won’t be getting Android Wear 2.0 include the original LG G Watch, Samsung Gear Live, original Moto 360, Sony Smartwatch 3 and original Asus ZenWatch.

