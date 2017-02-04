Evan Blass has just updated the arrival date for both Android Wear 2.0 and the two Google watches built by LG on which it will be showcased. Previously, Blass claimed the dual launch would occur on February 9, but that date has now apparently been brought forward by a day to February 8 instead. That’s this Wednesday, people.

Update: the launch of both the watches and the platform have been moved up a day, to February 8th. *checks dumbwatch* Hey, that’s soon! https://t.co/dzG6YPc4kp — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 4, 2017

Just when we were all starting to get over our boredom with Android Wear watches, we’ll now have two all new options for adorning our wrists and some more compelling reasons to use them. With any luck we might even find that the delay in releasing Wear 2.0 was to make it perfectly stable. At the very least, we’ll be getting a new Android watch with which to use Android Pay.

According to Android Police, the LG Watch Style will cost $249 and the larger, LTE/NFC/GPS-equipped LG Watch Sport will be priced at $349. Blass hasn’t mentioned if the February 10 sale date has also been brought forward by a day. Stay tuned for more news on Android Wear 2.0 and the two new wearable offerings this week.