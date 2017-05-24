Residents of the Great White North may soon be able to pay for goods and services with Android Pay. A new report claims that Google’s payment service will finally make its debut in Canada starting on Wednesday, May 31. If the story is accurate, this will be the 12th country that will offer support for Android Pay.

The report comes from MobileSyrup, citing unnamed sources. The story doesn’t have much in the way of details on Android Pay’s Canadian launch, including no word on which banks and credit cards will support the service. Earlier this week, Google confirmed that Android Pay had launched in Russia, with support from 15 of its local banks.

At Google I/O 2017 last week, the company confirmed that Android Pay would expand to both Russia and Canada, and other countries like Brazil, Spain and Taiwan will be adding support for the payment service sometime in the near future. Earlier this week, PayPal updated its Android app so users can link and use their PayPal account to Android Pay.

If you live in Canada, will you be using Android Pay when it launches in your neck of the woods? Let us know what you plan to do in the comments, eh?