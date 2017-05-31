After rolling out in the US back in September of 2015, Android Pay has now officially launched in Canada. Google made the announcement earlier today, outlining the initial banks that would support its mobile payments service.

Android Pay will be available for ATB Financial, Banque Nationale, BMO, Canadian Tire Financial Services, CIBC, Desjardins, President’s Choice Financial, and Scotiabank. As in the US, Google is expected to roll out the Android Pay to more banks in future.

The digital wallet works with Canadian Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards, as well as Interac debit cards from approved organizations. Google also confirmed that support for American Express and Tangerine cards would follow soon.

Android Pay lets users make quick-and-easy in-store purchases without needing to enter credit card details. After downloading the app and setting it up, users can simply tap their NFC-equipped phone on compatible terminals to make payments. Android Pay is also compatible with certain apps and online services too, allowing users to complete one-tap purchases.

