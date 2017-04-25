Android Messages, Google’s default SMS/RCS messaging app formerly known as Messenger, has been updated to version 2.2.67. The update began rolling out yesterday and introduces a couple of interface improvements and additional buttons.

First up, the plus symbol used to add stickers has been changed to make it more prominent: it’s now a white cross inside a circle that’s the same color as the theme. This becomes a keyboard symbol when you’re in the stickers collection to make it clear how you can return to the regular typing interface — previously it remained as a small cross.

See also: Google’s Messenger app gets renamed “Android Messages”

In addition, it’s now easier to start group conversations with a new button inside the ‘People & options’ page. This is accessed via the hamburger (options) menu at the top right of a conversation. Once you’re there, you can add people to the current conversation using the plus button under ‘People in this conversation’. Beginning a group chat from the ‘New conversation’ section is also more intuitive thanks to the introduction of a dedicated button.

Not a huge update for version 2.2.67, but at least a sensible one. It should be rolling out in the Play Store over the next few days and you can download it here.