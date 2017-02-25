Late on Friday, owners of Google’s Nexus 6P who are signed up to get Android beta releases were finally able to download Android 7.1.2 Nougat via an over-the-air update. The beta of the next Nougat update was first released for other Google-supported devices a month ago.

See also: Nexus 6 and 9 won’t be updated to Android 7.1.2 Nougat

While the OTA update is rolling out (it’s a 1.29 GB file), the factory image download for the Nexus 6P is not yet available on Google’s site. Hopefully, that download will be added very soon. The build number for the download is NPG05F.

One small thing about the Android 7.1.2 beta for the Nexus 6P is that it lacks fingerprint gestures support. It’s possible that Google might add it to the final version of 7.1.2, but at the moment, it looks like Nexus 6P owners who really like this feature won’t get it in this beta release, unlike lucky Nexus 5X owners.

You can still sign up for the Android beta program if you own a Nexus 6P or any of the other devices that are supported, such as the Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Pixel and Pixel XL. As we have reported before, the older Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 devices will not be getting Android 7.1.2, which means it’s the end of the line for those products in terms of OS updates.