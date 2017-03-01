We have some great news for those of you who use the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T. Today, the Chinese manufacturer announced that the latest Open Beta update built on Android 7.1.1 Nougat is available for both devices.

The update weighs in at 1.48GB and brings a few interesting features to the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Let’s start with the gallery improvements. According to the changelog, newly added media is now highlighted in the Photos section, image location is displayed on grid view, and media can be grouped by month and year.

You also have the option of hiding folders and individual images or videos as well as watermarking and straightening your images with the new photo editor. Additionally, the update also brings a new Shot on OnePlus wallpaper option to the devices and takes care of a few bugs, which should make the OnePlus 3 and 3T run even smoother.

This is an Open Beta update, which means anyone can download it and try it out. If you have already flashed a previous Open Beta built, you’ll get the new update via OTA. If not, you’ll have to flash it on your device. To do so, simply click on a button below to download the files and check out the instructions provided by OnePlus.