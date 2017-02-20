Back in December, HTC released the Nougat update for the unlocked versions of its flagship device in the US, while in January, T-Mobile started rolling out the Android Nougat update to the HTC 10. It looks like Sprint is now joining in on the fun. According to several Twitter users, the carrier has now started bumping up HTC 10 devices to the latest version of Android.

The update is quite big, as it weighs in at 1.3 GB and brings a bunch of new features to the high-end device. These include changes to the Settings menu, enhanced notifications, as well as multitasking improvements, among others.

It’s great to hear that Sprint is rolling out the Nougat update to the HTC 10. Let’s hope the carrier won’t have the same problems as HTC did in Europe, where it had to pause the update because of a technical issue.

To update your HTC 10 to Android 7.0 Nougat, head to Settings>About>Software Updates and then just follow instructions. Make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network, and that your device is sufficiently charged. After the device has been updated, you can start playing around with all the new features that will probably keep you busy for a while.

