Last week, HTC rolled out Alexa to its U11 smartphone in the US. The company has now also released Amazon’s digital assistant for its flagship in the UK.

Alexa basically transforms the smartphone into a portable Amazon Echo. Just like the Google Assistant, you can control it with various voice commands that allow you to check the weather, control various smart devices you have in your home, and use any of the 15,000-plus skills in the Alexa Skills Store. To learn more about it, check out our hands-on video below.

HTC U11 owners in the UK can now use both Alexa and Google Assistant on their device. Although they are quite similar in a lot of ways, Google’s solution feels more advanced at this stage, simply because it gives you more control over your smartphone. Unlike Alexa, it allows you to turn on/off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the flashlight, among other things.

One of the reasons why Amazon has partnered up with HTC is to get Alexa in front of more users. It’s trying to promote its digital assistant to a wider audience in hopes of increasing sales of its Alexa-powered speakers as well as other products.

See also: The Edge Sense Plus app will help you unlock the full potential of your HTC U11 The Edge Sense Plus app will help you unlock the full potential of your HTC U11

If you own the U11 and want to try out Amazon’s digital assistant, just update the HTC Alexa app on your smartphone and you’re good to go.