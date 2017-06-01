Adobe has released a new app called Scan that converts your physical documents into PDF files. It’s simple to use, as all you have to do is scan a document with the help of your device’s camera and let the app do the rest.

It definitely isn’t the first of its kind but does come with a few features that make it stand out from the crowd. PDF files that are created are automatically uploaded to Adobe Document Cloud, so you can view them on your computer as well as mobile devices.

The app has a text recognition tool that’s capable of converting printed text into digital text. What this means is that you can then easily edit the text if you want or need to, although it will cost you. This feature is only available to those with an Acrobat Pro DC subscription, which starts at $15 per month. You can check out the app in action in the video below.

The Adobe Scan app is already available and is free of charge. Those of you who want to try it out can visit the Google Play Store by clicking the button below to download it your device.

What do you think about Adobe’s new app? Do you see yourself using it? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.