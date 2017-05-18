Update – May 18: A number of Reddit users are reporting that Actions on Google has started to roll out, with new Explore and Your Stuff tabs popping up. Also, support for typing in Google Assistant is also rolling out, via a new keyboard icon in the bottom left corner.

Original story: Google Assistant helps us to get key information from the internet in an instant, but wouldn’t it be nice if the assistant was more integrated into our daily lives? Google has just announced Actions With Google, which plugs the power of Google Assistant straight into the other devices we love most.

While this is nothing new for Google Home, Actions with Google is now available on Android and iOS, and can help you to better interact with your content. Want to get that recipe being made right now on the Food network? Simply ask your phone what they’re cooking, and Google Assistant will give you all the information you need. Want to know what song is playing? Google can tell you that through Songpop. The list goes on.

In addition, Actions on Google now supports transactions, meaning that you can order your lunch completely through the Assistant. It’s a complete end-to-end services baked right into your device, removing a ton of complexity created by needing to open third party apps. There are tons of networks and services already ready to use the platform, so get ready for a whole new world of instantaneous information through assistant.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments, and for more details on everything announced at Google I/O head here!