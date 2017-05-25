Acer has announced a 10-inch, Android Nougat-powered tablet and it seems like it could be a bit of a beast. The company broke the news earlier today ahead of the Taipei Computex event, which begins next Tuesday (May 30) in its home city.

The 2017 edition Acer Iconia Tab 10, model number A3-A50, is coming to Android with a Quantum Dot display, four speakers and a subwoofer — features that should provide for a pretty exciting multimedia experience.

The speakers are DTS-HD-rated, meaning they make use of the same high-quality audio codec often used in Blu-Ray, while Quantum Dot tech offers richer, more accurate colors than conventional LCD displays (you can read more about the benefits of Quantum Dot displays here).

The Iconia Tab 10 will be powered by a MediaTek processor and is also said to be capable of up to eight-hour battery life, according to the Acer press release. More detailed specs information is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Acer also lifted the lid on a more connectivity-focused tablet, the Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD). This lacks the speaker setup and Quantum Dot display of the Tab 10, but includes dual micro-USB ports, allowing the device to be charged while connected to external devices like a mouse and keyboard (one over USB, one over Bluetooth.)

We don’t have our hands on price and availability details just yet, but we’ll likely learn more during the show next week. What are your initial thoughts on the new tablets? Let us know in the comments.