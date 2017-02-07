The Sony PSP is one of the longest tenured handheld gaming consoles ever. It enjoyed a seven year run with various new models coming out at regular intervals. It has a ton of games and Sony even ported some PlayStation games to the system for purchase. Now, you can play PSP games on your mobile phone or tablet. Here are the best PSP emulators for Android. Please note, we highly recommending at least attempting to purchase games before emulating them. Otherwise, it’s piracy.
- Want even more? Here are the best emulators for Android!
- Keep the handheld retro gaming going with the best Nintendo DS emulators!
Related best app lists:
- Check out the best Gameboy, Gameboy Color, and Gameboy Advanced emulators!
- Or take a look at the best Playstation emulators for Android!
If we missed any great PSP emulators for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.