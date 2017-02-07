

The Sony PSP is one of the longest tenured handheld gaming consoles ever. It enjoyed a seven year run with various new models coming out at regular intervals. It has a ton of games and Sony even ported some PlayStation games to the system for purchase. Now, you can play PSP games on your mobile phone or tablet. Here are the best PSP emulators for Android. Please note, we highly recommending at least attempting to purchase games before emulating them. Otherwise, it’s piracy.

AwePSP Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY AwePSP is pretty simple as far as PSP emulators go. You start it up, select a game that you downloaded, and then you play the game. Like most in this genre, there are some compatibility and performance problems based on which game you're trying to play. Aside from that, it supports the basics such as save states, hardware controller support, and a range of file extensions for games. It's not as good as PPSSPP (and some even claim that this is a clone), but this is a good free option for those testing the waters. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Emulator Pro for PSP Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Emulator Pro for PSP is another one of the free PSP emulators. Unlike most, this one at least provides a short list of games that definitely work for the emulator. That helped make testing easier. The compatibility is hit-and-miss as is the performance of the games. That's not unexpected. It doesn't have a lot of additional features which makes it good for those who want something simple. You'll likely want to try one of the heavier hitters before you try this one, but it's still an option. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PPSSPP Price: Free / $5.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PPSSPP is by far the best of the PSP emulators. Of all the emulators we tested, PPSSPP was the easiest to use, had the best compatibility, and the best performance. We wouldn't blame you if you thought we were advertising here but we're really not. PPSSPP gets frequent updates, has a paid version that removes ads, and it's the one that most other developers copycat from. We highly recommend that you try this one first. The ad-supported free version works fine if you want to test it out. The $5.99 price removes ads. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

RetroArch Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY RetroArch is one of the more unique PSP emulators. It can actually emulate a ton of different gaming systems. RetroArch uses the Libretro system. It essentially runs plugins that act as emulators. Thus, RetroArch can do anything from SNES to PSP as long as you have the required plugin. The emulator seems to work okay, but like most there are compatibility problems here and there. There is also a learning curve since the system is rather complex. Even so, it's a good one to try out and it's completely free and open source. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

UltraPSP Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY UltraPSP is another app that most think is a PPSSPP clone. However, this one seems to be pretty good. The compatibility is rough like most PSP emulators. However, many reviewers claim to be able to run games on this one that even PPSSPP has trouble with. We're not sure we believe those claims. However, with as murky as the PSP emulation market is, it definitely makes the app worth a shot if you can't get it to work on your emulator of choice. Otherwise, the app boasts some customization as well as network gaming support. It's not great, but not it's horrible either. At least it's free to download. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

If we missed any great PSP emulators for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.