

Welcome to the 202nd edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are your headlines for the last week:

Google Play Music and YouTube Red may merge together into a single service. It seems only natural. You can subscribe to one and get the other free of charge. Merging them would just ensure that less confusion ensures when new users sign up. Lyor Cohen, Google’s head of music, stated that they’re evaluating how to bring the services altogether under one roof. We say they should do it.

Pokemon Go’s Chicago event was a disaster. The game’s servers were unable to handle the number of attendees present. Thus, many were not able to log on and enjoy the event’s festivities. The CEO of Niantic received boos when he was on stage. It was a fiasco. In response, all attendees got a Lugia for free, $100 in PokeCoins, and a refund for the event.

Fleksy had a busy week. They received new ownership. The app also received an update. The update fixed a few outstanding bugs. A company called Thinthing now owns Feksy. They announced that they would use the keyboard as a base for a keyboard platform. We don’t quite know what that means. It may be something like social media. It may just end up bloated like GO Keyboard. We’ll tell you more when we learn more.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is out now for Android smartphones. The initial release was for Android tablets. It was reasonable to assume that phones weren’t far off. It’s having some early bug problems. Here’s hoping they fixed those up before doing a worldwide release. If not, just be patient. Bethesda has an excellent track record with mobile games so far. Fallout Shelter is still among the best out there.

Google may bring auto-playing videos to search results. Apparently, Google doesn’t understand why so many people use adblock to begin with. The auto-play videos will mark Google as the latest site to start using them alongside most websites, Facebook, Instagram, and even Twitter. It’s not great, but at least some of their video results so far haven’t been too bad.

For even more Android apps and games news, releases, and updates, click here to check out this week’s newsletter! There you can find more stuff that we didn’t have space for here, like WhatsApp’s one billion users announcement, Waze officially on Android Auto, and more! You can use the form below to sign up for the weekly newsletter if you’d like. You can also check out the Android Authority app for even faster updates!

Android Apps Weekly! Subscribe to the Apps Weekly newsletter.

I

Paranormal Territory 2 Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Paranormal Territory is a new horror-puzzle game. You end up in a house rife with ghastly paranormal activity. Various objects in the house have varying effects on your perception. It also tries really hard to freak you out. The endgame is to escape from the house without dying. It's not the deepest game ever. Additionally, it does look a little simple. However, you can try the game for free to see if you like it. The full version is a scant $0.99. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

deAMPify Price: Free / $2.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY deAMPify is an app that deals with Google's AMP. It will un-AMP links in other places like Twitter, Google Hangouts, or even Google Assistant. Thus, the full page will open instead of an AMP page. The only place it doesn't work is in Google Chrome. Anyway, it's a good way to bypass AMP entirely if you don't like it for whatever reason. The free version provides the basic function. The pro version removes ads, allows for customizations, whitelists, and even some Tasker functionality. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Piani

Pianista Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pianista is a rhythm game. Most rhythm games use electronica, techno, dubstep, and other poppy, electric sounds. This one sidesteps that entirely in favor of classical music. It has a variety of songs from famous composers. It also features three speeds, various difficulties (depending on the song), and a 50-stage campaign mode. The mechanics are a bit weird. The timing could use a little more fine-tuning as well. However, aside from that, it's actually pretty fun. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Plexchat Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Plexchat is a new chat app. It takes on the likes of Discord, Skype, and other gamer-oriented chats. You can create a hub (called a Plex) for your group or the game you're playing. There are ten levels of permissions. That should make moderators easier to promote and keep control of. You can even join public Plexes for games you play. The app is really buggy right now. It's also pretty slow. We're sure they'll work that out eventually. We wouldn't recommend it right now, but keep it on your radar. It has potential. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

What Hadjane Says Goes Price: Free / $4.99 with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY What Hadjane Says Goes is a new RPG from Kemco. You play as Hadjane, the ruler of the underworld. Your minions have rebelled against you. Your goal is to put them back in their place. It has an action-RPG style along with retro graphics, a crafting system, various obstacles, and achievements. It also has a tower defense vibe. Each level will have more bad guys than the last. You can pick it up for free if you want .The paid version comes with a bunch of extra goodies to get you started. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some app and game lists to check out! 10 best Android horror games 10 best messenger apps for Android

If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about it in the comments! Don’t forget to check back next week for more news!