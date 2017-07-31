Welcome to the 202nd edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are your headlines for the last week:
- Google Play Music and YouTube Red may merge together into a single service. It seems only natural. You can subscribe to one and get the other free of charge. Merging them would just ensure that less confusion ensures when new users sign up. Lyor Cohen, Google’s head of music, stated that they’re evaluating how to bring the services altogether under one roof. We say they should do it.
- Pokemon Go’s Chicago event was a disaster. The game’s servers were unable to handle the number of attendees present. Thus, many were not able to log on and enjoy the event’s festivities. The CEO of Niantic received boos when he was on stage. It was a fiasco. In response, all attendees got a Lugia for free, $100 in PokeCoins, and a refund for the event.
- Fleksy had a busy week. They received new ownership. The app also received an update. The update fixed a few outstanding bugs. A company called Thinthing now owns Feksy. They announced that they would use the keyboard as a base for a keyboard platform. We don’t quite know what that means. It may be something like social media. It may just end up bloated like GO Keyboard. We’ll tell you more when we learn more.
- The Elder Scrolls: Legends is out now for Android smartphones. The initial release was for Android tablets. It was reasonable to assume that phones weren’t far off. It’s having some early bug problems. Here’s hoping they fixed those up before doing a worldwide release. If not, just be patient. Bethesda has an excellent track record with mobile games so far. Fallout Shelter is still among the best out there.
- Google may bring auto-playing videos to search results. Apparently, Google doesn’t understand why so many people use adblock to begin with. The auto-play videos will mark Google as the latest site to start using them alongside most websites, Facebook, Instagram, and even Twitter. It’s not great, but at least some of their video results so far haven’t been too bad.
For even more Android apps and games news, releases, and updates, click here to check out this week's newsletter! There you can find more stuff that we didn't have space for here, like WhatsApp's one billion users announcement, Waze officially on Android Auto, and more!
