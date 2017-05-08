

Welcome to the 190th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are your headlines from the last week:

Lightseekers Price: Free Lightseekers is an adventure game. It's meant to tie in with smart trading cards and action figures from the series. However, you don't need either of those things to play and enjoy the game. The game itself features a decent sized world to explore, hundreds of quests, and gear to collect. You can get more stuff with the aforementioned trading cards and action figures. You can get everything for the low, low price of free with no in-app purchases.

Stash for Reddit Price: Free Stash for Reddit is an offline Reddit client. The premise is that it syncs posts in the background while on WiFi. That way you can read them when in places where Internet isn't an option. Currently, you can sync up to 100 images from random subreddits. However, future releases will include logging into your account, choosing the subreddits to sync, and more. It's currently in unreleased status. That means it's an early beta and very prone to bugs. It's free to download for the brave.

Crosswords With Friends Price: Free with in-app purchases Crosswords With Friends is the latest online multiplayer game from Zynga. Like the other With Friends games, this one allows you to do Crossword puzzles with other people or by yourself. You simply download a puzzle and start going. Each day of the week has a different themed puzzle to play. There are also hints and other perks that are unlockable with coins. You earn coins as you play or you can buy them via in-app purchases. It's not amazing, but it's not half bad either.

Amazon FreeTime Price: Free / $2.99 per kid / $6.99 per family Amazon FreeTime is a new app for kids. It's a subscription service that offers unlimited access to kid-friendly books, movies, and TV shows. Parents have to have Amazon Prime in order to get. It also costs $2.99 per kid or $6.99 per family (a better deal depending on the size of your family). There is also a web browser along with kid-friendly websites for your children to visit. It's not a bad experience, although having to have Amazon Prime will be a deal breaker for many. The app is free to download at least.

Battle Bay Price: Free with in-app purchases Battle Bay is a new MOBA from Rovio. Like most MOBAs, your goal is to team up with other players and take down the other team. It features various ships to play with, real-time multiplayer combat, various upgrades, and five-on-five player matches. The graphics looks like cartoons, but that's not necessarily a negative. The mechanics and graphics both get the job done. It's an interesting choice in genre from Rovio. Then again, there are only a couple of really good MOBAs on Android so maybe this one's a good idea.

If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about it in the comments! Thank you for reading and we’ll see you next week!