- May 4th came and went. That means there were a bunch of Star Wars things going on. In terms of apps and games, Google added some Star Wars fun to the Android Pay app for a short time. Additionally, there were deals and sales on Google Play for games, movies, and even comics. We don’t know if they’re still active. However, if you can find the six film collection for $80, that’s a seriously good deal.
- There was a large scale phishing attempt on Gmail this week. Essentially, an email went around that looked like a legitimate Google Docs share link. People clicked it, gave it authorization, and then it had full access to their Google account. Google has since shut it down, although we’re not sure how many emails the attempt got to. In response, Google has updated Gmail with better protection from phishing.
- A report showed this week that Fire Emblem Heroes is more profitable than Super Mario Run. What’s really odd about that is that Super Mario Run has about ten times the downloads. Almost everyone knows that freemium games tend to generate more revenue than pay-once titles. However, this is still somewhat of a surprise. Especially considering Mario’s huge fanbase in comparison to Fire Emblem.
- Amazon announced the end of its Underground Actually Free program. The original premise was to give away Android apps for free. Ostensibly to bolster its app store. However, it seems like it never really took off. Now it’s going away. Developers in the program will be able to update apps through 2019. However, it’ll all be over after that. Amazon is going to go in a different direction with their app store. It’s a work in progress so we don’t know too much yet.
- The creators of Titanfall have announced a new mobile game. It’ll be their second attempt at bringing Titanfall to mobile. The first one didn’t go so well. This one is a top-down strategy game. You’ll control your titan as you battle other human pilots. It’ll feature online PvP, various upgrades, and even Burn Cards like in the console game. We don’t know much else about it. You can pre-register for the game on Google Play right now. Thus, a release date can’t be far off.
