Hardcore hardware fans love to see mobile phones with more cores in their processors (if you know what we mean, and we think you do). Chinese-based Vernee is stepping up to the plate in that area, announcing it will show the Apollo 2, the first phone with MediaTek’s 10-core X30 processor, in two weeks at the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain.

The teaser image on Vernee’s site indicates that the Apollo 2 will have two models; one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, and the other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Details about the phone’s other hardware specs, including its display size and resolution, its cameras, and its battery, have yet to be revealed. We also don’t know what the price will be for either version of the Vernee Apollo 2. However, the original Vernee Apollo, which launched in 2016, already included some impressive specs like a 5.5-inch QHD display, a 21MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Hopefully, its successor will get some upgrades in all those areas.

The MediaTek Helio x30, which is created with a 10nm manufacturing process, uses a design that’s based on three clusters of cores. The first has four Cortex-A73 cores with clock speeds of 2.8GHz, while the second contains four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. Finally, the third cluster has two Cortex-A35 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chip also comes with a quad-core PowerVR 7XT GPU.

In addition to the Apollo 2, Vernee will also show some other new phones at MWC 2017. They include the Mars Pro, which it claims will have an “ultra-thin bezel” and have the Helio p25 octa-core processor inside, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you like phones that last a while on one charge, Vernee will also show the Thor E and Thor Plus at MWC 2017. They will have huge batteries of 5020mAh and 6050mAh, respectively. We will be on the ground at the trade show in a couple of weeks to get first-hand info on Vernee’s phone lineup.