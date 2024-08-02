Nintendo introduces new Breath of the Wild earbuds, for the heroes who like gaming in private

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Nintendo has started selling three new sets of Zelda-themed wireless earbuds.

Available in white, green, and black, the earbuds will sell for just £35 (~$45).

So far, there are no signs of Nintendo making these available in America.

What’s the best Zelda game? (Wrong answers only.) Chances are, either Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom are right up there at the top of your list, and why wouldn’t they be? The open-world action-adventure games have emerged as landmark Switch titles, earning themselves legions of loyal fans. If you’re the sort of gamers who likes broadcasting your fandom, Nintendo’s got some new Zelda-themed earbuds to check out.

Let’s rip this bandage off early: Nintendo is not making these wireless Bluetooth earbuds available everywhere. Nintendo UK announced their availability there and in Ireland, but just like all the rest of the themed wireless earbuds up for sale abroad, you can’t get these from the Nintendo Store in the US. Why not? Your guess is as good as ours, but it’s worth remembering that the Switch’s relationship with Bluetooth has been shaky at best, with initial support taking over four years to arrive following the console’s launch.

If you’re lucky enough to be in the UK, you can order these Zelda earbuds in white, black or green — although that green option looks like it’s already out of stock. All three sell for about £35 (~$45), the same you’d pay for Nintendo’s similarly branded Mario, Pokémon, Splatoon, or Animal Crossing earbuds. This isn’t the first time Nintendo has sold Zelda earbuds, and a slightly less ornate black colorway has been available for a couple years. Compared to that, the two-toned look of the new white and green options particularly pops. It might have been interesting to see the manufacturer really lean into the Zelda connection — elf-ear earbuds do exist, after all — but something like that’s only going to resonate with really select fans.

Will you be importing a pair? Hoping you can find one of your next trip to England? Or just get content living without Zelda-enhanced earbuds in your life?

(The correct answer was A Link to the Past Randomizer, BTW.)

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments