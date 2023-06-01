Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
We asked, you told us: The TV isn't your first choice for YouTube viewing
A recent report asserted that almost half of all YouTube viewing in the US now occurs via the TV set. That would make for a major change after mobile and other screens dominated viewing.
We wondered how Android Authority readers primarily watch YouTube, so we posted a poll to find out. Here’s what you told us.
What device do you use the most for YouTube viewing?
Results
Just over 1,100 votes were tallied in this poll, and it turns out that 39.5% of respondents primarily watch YouTube on their smartphones. This shows that mobile is still a massive platform for YouTube, at least among our polled readership.
In second place? It’s still not TVs, as 28.56% of surveyed readers said they primarily watched YouTube on their computers. Rounding out the top three spots with 21% of the vote was indeed “TV.” Finally, 10.94% of respondents said they mainly watched YouTube on their tablets.
Funnily enough, one reader noted in the comments that they mainly watched YouTube on a Nest Hub.
Comments
- Glen M Lj: My laptop. Got larger viewing area than, say a phone. 6.5″ phone screen vs 15″ laptop screen anyone? 😂. I only use the YouTube app on my phone to interact with people in the comments section.
- Konrad Uroda-Darłak: Foldable – so smartphone or tablet? ;P
- Shizuma: Computer, TV, tablet, phone in that order, with like 99.9% being computer and TV.
- Bonedatt: For some reason, YouTube is the only video app that I have dowoaded on my phone. I watch everything else (Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max on either my tablet or TV.
- Farhan Tajuddin: Smartphone all the time. I don’t really watch YouTube often on PC.
- Jeremy E.: I typically only watch media on my Galaxy Tab 7+ because of the large OLED UHD display. Pairing that with the Galaxy Bud Pro’s allows me to be watching something and automatically switch to a phone call on my Samsung phone. YouTube is the only app I know of that allows streaming of UHD content on mobile devices.
- bogorad: Nest Hub v2