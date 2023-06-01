We asked, you told us: The TV isn't your first choice for YouTube viewing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A recent report asserted that almost half of all YouTube viewing in the US now occurs via the TV set. That would make for a major change after mobile and other screens dominated viewing.

We wondered how Android Authority readers primarily watch YouTube, so we posted a poll to find out. Here’s what you told us.

What device do you use the most for YouTube viewing? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Just over 1,100 votes were tallied in this poll, and it turns out that 39.5% of respondents primarily watch YouTube on their smartphones. This shows that mobile is still a massive platform for YouTube, at least among our polled readership.

In second place? It’s still not TVs, as 28.56% of surveyed readers said they primarily watched YouTube on their computers. Rounding out the top three spots with 21% of the vote was indeed “TV.” Finally, 10.94% of respondents said they mainly watched YouTube on their tablets.

Funnily enough, one reader noted in the comments that they mainly watched YouTube on a Nest Hub.

Comments Glen M Lj: My laptop. Got larger viewing area than, say a phone. 6.5″ phone screen vs 15″ laptop screen anyone? 😂. I only use the YouTube app on my phone to interact with people in the comments section.

Konrad Uroda-Darłak: Foldable – so smartphone or tablet? ;P

Shizuma: Computer, TV, tablet, phone in that order, with like 99.9% being computer and TV.

Bonedatt: For some reason, YouTube is the only video app that I have dowoaded on my phone. I watch everything else (Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max on either my tablet or TV.

Farhan Tajuddin: Smartphone all the time. I don’t really watch YouTube often on PC.

Jeremy E.: I typically only watch media on my Galaxy Tab 7+ because of the large OLED UHD display. Pairing that with the Galaxy Bud Pro’s allows me to be watching something and automatically switch to a phone call on my Samsung phone. YouTube is the only app I know of that allows streaming of UHD content on mobile devices.

bogorad: Nest Hub v2

