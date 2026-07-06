This proposal has YouTube worried about its recommendation algorithm

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR The UK is considering rules that would make trusted broadcasters, such as the BBC, easier to find on YouTube and TikTok during major news events and emergencies.

YouTube warns the proposal could force it to recommend certain news channels over creators’ videos, potentially reducing creators’ reach and making recommendations feel less personalized.

The proposal is still under consultation, with creators and the public able to submit feedback until August 31 before any final decision is made.

YouTube’s recommendations are a big reason why many creators grow in the first place. Whether it’s a tech reviewer, a cooking channel you stumbled upon, or a creator who suddenly went viral overnight, the algorithm usually decides what gets put in front of viewers. Now, that system could see a major shake-up in the UK.

The UK government is considering new rules that would make news from public service broadcasters, such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5, easier to discover on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

For viewers, the impact could be mixed. During major events like natural disasters or general elections, surfacing verified coverage from trusted news outlets could make reliable information easier to find. On the other hand, if YouTube is forced to prioritize certain channels over videos people actually want to watch, some users may feel the recommendations are less personal than before.

Creators, however, aren’t nearly as enthusiastic. YouTube has started emailing creators (via Dexerto), warning that if the proposal becomes law, it may have to promote certain broadcasters ahead of other videos, regardless of what its recommendation system thinks viewers are most likely to watch.

That’s a worrying prospect for creators who rely on YouTube’s recommendations to reach new audiences. The company also argues that changing recommendations this way could make its homepage feel less personalized, since viewers might be shown content that regulations require.

Nothing has been finalized yet. The UK government is still gathering feedback from the public, creators, and companies before deciding whether to move forward with the proposal. Creators can submit their views until August 31, after which the government will decide whether these changes should become part of the country’s online media rules.

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