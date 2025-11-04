YouTube TV says it's ready to restore Disney channels on this condition

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV has emailed Disney proposing to restore both ABC and ESPN while negotiations continue.

The company rejected Disney’s request to bring back ABC for just one day, saying it would confuse customers.

YouTube TV says it can reinstate Disney’s channels “within hours” if Disney agrees to do so.

YouTube TV has emailed Disney, proposing to restore both ABC and ESPN networks while negotiations between the two companies continue. The move comes after Disney requested that Google temporarily restore ABC on YouTube TV for Election Day coverage in the public interest.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

“To truly achieve what is best for our mutual customers, we propose immediately restoring the Disney channels that our customers watch: ABC and the ESPN networks, while we continue to negotiate,” YouTube said in its email. “Those are the channels that people want.”

However, YouTube TV rejected Disney’s request to bring back ABC for one day only, stating that it would only create confusion for users who might see the channels briefly reappear and then disappear again.

“Your proposal would permit us to return Disney’s ABC stations only for a day and will cause customer confusion among those who may briefly see ABC on YouTube TV only to lose it again shortly after,” Google said.

The company also stated that election coverage would remain widely available on other major news channels carried by YouTube TV and through free livestreams on YouTube.

“Election news information is very widely available across other broadcast stations and news networks on YouTube TV, as well as on the main YouTube service for free,” the company said. “Disney can continue to livestream news on the ABC News YouTube page, and its ABC local stations can do so on their YouTube pages.”

YouTube TV’s email stressed that it wants to reach a “fair deal” and said it could restore the Disney channels “in hours” if Disney agrees.

Follow