YouTube TV rolls out Multiview on iPhone and iPad, skips Android (for now)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV has started to roll out its Multiview feature to iPhone and iPad.

Subscribers on iPhone and iPad will need to update their app to version 8.11.

Android is expected to get the feature in the coming months.

With March Madness underway, right now is maybe the best time of the year to take advantage of YouTube TV’s Multiview feature. Previously exclusive to TVs, iPhone and iPad users can start using this feature right now. However, Android owners will have to wait a while before they get access to the feature.

First spotted by 9to5Google, some iPhone users are reporting that they have the ability to use Multiview. Google has now confirmed that the feature has rolled out to iOS devices.

Multiview is a feature that allows YouTube TV subscribers to watch up to four channels at a time. What channels you get to watch with Multiview are preset. However, the feature has recently been given a little more flexibility, allowing subscribers to customize what shows are shown in certain cases.

To use Multiview, the company says people using mobile Apple devices will need to update the YouTube TV app to version 8.11. Although the feature is live for iOS, you may not see it right away. The firm says that if you’re not seeing Multiview yet, “you will over the coming weeks.”

As for Android owners, don’t expect Multiview to arrive anytime soon. The company says that it plans on launching the feature on Android in the coming months.

To access the feature on TVs or iOS devices, you’ll need to go to the Home tab where you’ll see multiview stream options in the “Top Picks for You” or “Watch in multiview” rows. You may also be asked if you want to watch in Multiview when you choose a live game.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments