YouTube TV now lets Android devices watch up to four channels at once

It may not have arrived in time for March Madness, but the timing is perfect for the NBA and NHL playoffs. YouTube TV’s Multiview feature is now available on Android phones and tablets.

Multiview was initially launched as a preview in 2023 on smart TVs and streaming devices. This feature allows YouTube TV subscribers to watch up to four channels at a time. At first, the channels available for Multiview were preset and only included sports. However, it has since become a little more flexible, allowing users to build their own Multiview in certain cases and even opening up to non-sports streams.

Last month, Google rolled out the feature to iOS devices, later stating that Multiview would come to Android in the coming months. But it looks like the feature will arrive sooner than expected. Google has reportedly told 9to5Google that Android users should start to see Multiview later today.

To use the feature, you’ll need to make sure the app is updated to the latest version (8.17). When Multiview becomes available on your handset, you’ll be able to access it from the Home tab. You can then select the stream you want to listen to by tapping on that segment of the grid. The stream you pick will be highlighted in white to signify which one you selected.

This is great news for Android users, and hopefully, YouTube will continue to work on the feature so more content is supported.

