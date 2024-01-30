YouTube TV finally lets viewers pick what games appear in Multiview

TL;DR Some users are starting to see a “Build a Multiview” function in YouTube TV.

These viewers were able to pick the games they wanted to see in Multiview.

It appears Build a Multiview is limited to only preselected games at the moment.

If you’re a sports fan with YouTube TV, then you’ve likely used, or at least seen, the Multiview feature. This feature is getting an update that should make it far more flexible than before and more likely to be used.

First introduced last year during March Madness, Multiview allowed viewers to watch up to four different games on the same display. However, Multiview was a bit of a limited experience in that it only worked with sports and the games that were shown were preset. Over time, however, the feature has grown to allow more sports and some non-sports content. And it looks like the feature is in-store for another nifty upgrade.

First spotted by 9to5Google, a Reddit user reported they were given the option to “Build a Multiview” when attempting to watch last night’s New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics game. The user says the new feature limited the options available to other NBA games, but a second test revealed they were able to use Build a Multiview for college basketball games as well. Based on the information, it appears the feature now allows for customization, but it doesn’t give you the freedom to pick from different sports.

According to Cord Cutters News, Google has now confirmed that users will be able to customize their Multiview window. Right now, Google is reportedly testing the new functionality with some users. The company says Build a Multiview will come to all devices that support Multiview. Google also reportedly told the outlet that you can only create Multiview windows with preselected NBA games for now.

This additional flexibility is a much-welcomed change as viewers will no longer be forced to choose from an endless combination of preset Multiview options. However, it seems there’s still work to be done. The next step will be to allow any channel to be selected for Multiview regardless of the content.

