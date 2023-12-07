YouTube TV adds feature that's perfect for live events and sports

TL;DR YouTube TV has introduced a way for users to reduce the broadcast delay on the live events they watch.

The setting will allow the user to reduce broadcast delays for the next 48 hours.

Enabling the feature will reduce the broadcast delay but may increase playback interruptions.

For those who watch live broadcast TV, you’ll be familiar with the concept of broadcast delays — an intentional delay between when the camera captures an event and when the event is displayed on your screen. If you really want to get rid of that delay, it appears YouTube TV just added a setting that might interest you.

Through its Reddit account, YouTube announced it has rolled out a new feature for YouTube TV on your TV. The new feature allows the user to reduce the delay on a live broadcast temporarily. Specifically, users will have the option to reduce the delay for the next 48 hours. After those 48 hours are up, YouTube TV will revert back to its default setting.

You’ll be able to find the setting by navigating over to the three-dot menu and locating the “Broadcast Delay” option. When selected, you’ll be presented with the options “Decrease for 48 hours” or “Default.”

Decreasing the delay is perfect for those who watch sports or don’t want to be spoiled while watching a live event since the time is lessened between when an event happens and when you see it. However, this feature doesn’t come without a bit of a drawback.

As the company points out, lowering the broadcast delay will lessen the buffer on the video player. This can make it more likely for you to run into playback interruptions. That’s probably why this setting is just a temporary one rather than the default.

It’s important to note, however, that playback interruptions can still happen even without selecting the option and having a great network. Still, it’s nice to have the option to reduce the broadcast delay whenever you want.

Comments